SMITHFIELD – Entry into Stillwater Distribution has been pushed halfway between Thurber Boulevard and Route 116 and away from the shopping plaza at 970 Douglas Pike, which will cause less traffic than before for the planned buildout, says attorney Michael Kelly.
Other changes announced prior to the Planning Board awarding preliminary plan approval for the large-scale warehousing project last Thursday, June 15, include naming the roadway after property owner Jackson Despres, of Smithfield Peat, said Kelly, who is representing the developers on the project, when the Planning Board approved the 1 million square foot warehouse located at 295 George Washington Highway.
Kelly said the conversation with neighboring shopping plaza owner Richard Conti came to a halt last month when Conti said he would no longer be interested in paying for a shared driveway. Kelly said in that case, moving the entrance on Route 7 closer to Thurber Boulevard and creating designated left-turn lanes will create a better flow of traffic leading to Route 116.
The intersection will also feature a traffic light and pedestrian-operated crossing signals to assist in the safe crossing of Route 7. Town Planner Michael Phillips said the intersection will also feature setups for sidewalks if the Rhode Island Department of Transportation decides to add them in the future.
“People are crossing now; it’s very dangerous,” Phillips said.
During the Thursday night meeting, the board granted preliminary plan approval for the project with five stipulations including developers providing Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management freshwater wetland permits, physical alteration permits at the final stage, the applicants make every effort to share driveway access on Route 7 with abutter, town approvals and permits are submitted, and final approval is given at the Planning Board rather than administratively.
Kelly said applicant Wharton Smithfield LLC and owners Jake Development Co. and Rollingwood Acres worked diligently with the town, abutters and state agencies to craft the best plan.
“An enormous amount of work went into this project,” Kelly said.
He said developers proved that the economic benefits will be “enormous” for the town, there will be traffic flow improvements on Route 7, and there will be no environmental impacts to the wetlands.
“One other thing: we’d like to name the roadway after Mr. Despres,” Kelly added.
Kelly said they are at three or four companies interested in leasing or owning the facility, and he said plans may change depending on “who signs on the line.” He said changes could include a smaller warehouse, fewer parking spaces, and revised lighting. In all cases, Kelley said developers will return to the Planning Board or Zoning Board for approval.
Planning Board Chairperson Albert Gizzarelli said he saw no issues with the project.
“I think they’ve covered their bases here. You did a great job,” Gizzarelli said.
