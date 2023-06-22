SMITHFIELD – Entry into Stillwater Distribution has been pushed halfway between Thurber Boulevard and Route 116 and away from the shopping plaza at 970 Douglas Pike, which will cause less traffic than before for the planned buildout, says attorney Michael Kelly.

Other changes announced prior to the Planning Board awarding preliminary plan approval for the large-scale warehousing project last Thursday, June 15, include naming the roadway after property owner Jackson Despres, of Smithfield Peat, said Kelly, who is representing the developers on the project, when the Planning Board approved the 1 million square foot warehouse located at 295 George Washington Highway.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.