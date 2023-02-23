Cheyenne Garcia and her German shepherd, Kyah, watch as other dogs arrive at the Smithfield Dog Park on Farnum Pike last Saturday morning. A mild mid-winter morning brought dogs and their owners out to the Smithfield Dog Park.
SMITHFIELD – About 12 new parking spots were added to the Smithfield Dog Park soon after its opening to make room for Smithfield residents and out-of-town visitors who are enjoying the park.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said people are praising the Smithfield Dog Park, located at 353 Farnum Pike, including for its cleanliness, four months after its opening. He said the immediate response and use caused the town to expand the parking lot for more vehicles to fit.
The spots are not marked in the dirt lot, and he said depending on how people park, between 12-15 more spaces are there now for a total of about 25 spaces.
“The park is constantly busy, which is great,” he said.
Park use is also getting more pet owners to register their dogs with the town, Rossi said. In the month of February, 18 new dogs were registered in Smithfield. Registration costs, at $25 annually per household, help cover maintenance costs at the park.
Open to the public, anyone who uses the Dog Park, whether from Smithfield or out of town, is required to register their dogs with the town.
“It seems like it’s been a huge success. We’re so happy to provide this great way for residents and their animals to get outdoors and enjoy fresh air,” Rossi said.
The Smithfield Dog Park also provides pet waste cleanup bags, dog playground equipment, and a watering station in the large and small dog play areas.
The opening has not been without a few hiccups, Rossi said. It’s important for visitors to be conscious of their dogs’ behavior and to always clean up after their dogs. Owners leaving behind waste is the only major complaint about the park, he said.
“Besides that, people are saying that it’s excellent. Very clean and they’re happy about the extra parking,” he said.
The Smithfield Dog Park opened last October after more than 20 years of residents petitioning for such a facility. Different locations were earmarked over the years, though abutters’ concerns over barking and animal waste largely prevented progress.
The Dog Park Committee worked over the years with many fundraising events and with the help of former Town Councilor Suzy Alba, a permanent location was found at Bryant University.
Bryant entered an agreement with the town to lease the 1.4-acre property for $1 per year for five years with the option to renew the lease for 10 more years.
“A lot of work and effort went into this to make things happen, it’s great to get a return on it,” Rossi said.
To register a dog for the Smithfield Dog Park, visit www.smithfieldri.com or visit Town Hall, 64 Farnum Pike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.