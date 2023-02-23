Cheyenne and Kyah
Buy Now

Cheyenne Garcia and her German shepherd, Kyah, watch as other dogs arrive at the Smithfield Dog Park on Farnum Pike last Saturday morning. A mild mid-winter morning brought dogs and their owners out to the Smithfield Dog Park.

 Breeze photo by Robert Emerson

SMITHFIELD – About 12 new parking spots were added to the Smithfield Dog Park soon after its opening to make room for Smithfield residents and out-of-town visitors who are enjoying the park.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said people are praising the Smithfield Dog Park, located at 353 Farnum Pike, including for its cleanliness, four months after its opening. He said the immediate response and use caused the town to expand the parking lot for more vehicles to fit.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage.

Comments that will be deleted include:
  • Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level.
  • Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information.
  • Those with outright lies or falsehoods.
Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error.

What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.