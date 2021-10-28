SMITHFIELD – The joy that 76-year-old Dora Barbeau felt when she saw her renovated in-law apartment after returning from a long trip was only slightly eclipsed by the fame she found when her granddaughter’s TikTok reaction video went viral this week.
Barbeau and her granddaughter, Holly Duffany, shot to TikTok fame with a video reaching more than one million views in five days after Duffany recorded Barbeau’s reaction upon seeing her surprise renovations.
Barbeau said she had recently had to put down a well-loved pet, and needed to get away from her home, which is in her son’s home in Smithfield, for a bit. She planned a two-month trip to visit her sister in Florida. While she was gone, she asked her son if he could remove the pet stains from a carpet.
Duffany said the request was striking, as Barbeau rarely asks for help. Instead she is always lending a helping hand to her family.
“It was the first time she asked for something and said she was feeling overwhelmed by her home. She asked my dad to clean the carpet. We felt she deserved so much more,” Duffany said.
“She does so, so much for us. She’s in many ways and many times our saving grace. We all really love and appreciate her, this is the best way we could show it,” she added.
While Barbeau was away, Duffany and several members, including her dad, Barry Duffany, and stepmother. Angela Duffany, got together to get the house completed. They started with new wall-to-wall carpet and then did a top-to-bottom renovation of the entire apartment, including new appliances, a lattice-work ceiling, a new barn-style sliding door to the laundry room, and more.
The family also took the time to clean out some old things, Duffany said, finding old family heirlooms and photos.
“It’s been 20 years since its last renovation. It really needed it, but she didn’t want to burden anyone,” Duffany said.
Duffany said she has a surgery coming up and Barbeau wanted to return home early in case she needed help. What Barbeau found shocked her and brought her to tears. She cries out in joy on TikTok, and can be heard saying, “you did the carpet.”
As they were coming home from the airport, Duffany’s father had said he was not able to clean the carpet.
“I nodded and said OK, sure, sure. I had no idea. It’s so beautiful what they did,” Barbeau said. “It was a soup-to-nuts renovation. All five rooms, it’s incredible.”
Duffany said she’s read comments to Barbeau on the video over the past few days. Both say they’re inspired that they were able to touch so many lives. Duffany’s favorite comment came from a person in South Africa who said, “your grandma is our grandma now.”
“We were not sure how she was going to react, but her reaction was so incredible,” Duffany said.
Duffany said she enjoys coming home to simply look around and enjoy her beautiful home.
“I just go into rooms and look around. It’s beautiful, they did a great job,” she said.
Duffany, who works for the Glocester Police Department, said she runs her TikTok account to show off her foster dogs to people to help them get adopted. She said she hopes the viral video will help the pair continue to share stories on the app.
At first, Barbeau said she was embarrassed to see herself reacting so emotionally on TV. Then, she realized many people were crying with her, and she was filled with proud for her generous family.
Barbeau is also spreading joy on TikTok with a video where she drives around Ocean State Job Lot in a motorized cart and waved at the camera as she goes backward down an aisle. The pair say they hope to promote animal adoption if the account receives enough followers, or 10,000, to be considered a content creator, which is only 3,000 more than she has now.
“I won’t let all the fame go to my head,” Barbeau said, adding that she will carry a black sharpie on her in case anyone wants her autograph.
