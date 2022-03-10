SMITHFIELD – Smithfield is extending its charitable services through the Helping Hands Fund, after receiving an outpouring of support to help others during COVID and beyond.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the town really came together during COVID, raising enough funds to serve families in need beyond the holiday season. He said funds went right into schools and human resources, landing in the hands of people who need it.
Rossi said he was impressed by the generosity of the town, and decided to extend the program throughout the year. Donations for Thanksgiving and Christmas lasted past the holidays, and Rossi said the town wants to keep the generosity flowing all year.
The goal is to help people who may need a helping hand get to get through hard times.
“People sometimes fall right outside of the threshold, and they don’t get anything,” he said.
Donations can be sent to Town Hall, c/o The Town Manager’s Office, 64 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917.
