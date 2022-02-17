SMITHFIELD – The Town Council this week discussed more stringent guidelines for a potential tax stabilization agreement for commercial and manufacturing businesses in or coming to Smithfield, including a measure to show Smithfield residents preference in hiring.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council postponed the vote for the tax stabilization ordinance change to March 14. The decision was made to allow for more time to fine-tune the ordinance to reflect suggested changes at a work session held earlier in the evening.
Many municipalities across Rhode Island have tax stabilization agreements, or TSAs, and the Smithfield ordinance is modeled after state legislation allowing the agreements, said Town Solicitor Anthony Gallone.
For Smithfield, the TSA is meant to attract new development for commercial and manufacturing businesses interested in moving to town, or to encourage existing companies to invest more than $2 million in their business.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said a TSA allows businesses to gradually pay the full taxable amount of real and tangible property value in increasing percentages until at 100 percent after 10 years.
Rossi said the point of a TSA is to expand the local tax base to lessen the burden on the taxpayer by easing the tax expense of moving into town by slowing the rate at which taxable value goes up on a property.
“The town is never losing revenue, it’s building off it,” he said.
In other words, Rossi said, it would make it worthwhile for businesses to come to Smithfield.
Rossi said smaller expenditures could see less than a 10-year stabilization plan, and agreements will be made on a case-by-case basis. Tax Assessor Chris Celeste said vacant buildings bringing in a base tax would still bring in the base tax if a new business comes in.
Celeste said the TSA has two important features: bringing new business to town and adding value to expanding existing businesses.
“We want to keep them here rather than leave,” he said.
When adding or replacing employees, a draft agreement stipulates that businesses with a TSA must give preference to Smithfield residents.
While the ordinance is a general framework of how a TSA is finalized between the town and a business, the Town Council and Budget and Financial Review Board both review and approve the agreement before going into effect. The TSA would be subject to annual review by the tax assessor to ensure compliance with terms and conditions.
All taxes and fees must remain up-to-date to enter an agreement with the town, according to the ordinance, and non-payment of the fees and any violations to local code are included as grounds for nullification of the agreement. In such a case, all relief given to the business is due back to the town.
In case of a business transfer while holding a TSA, the agreement would continue with new owners.
Jeff Miller, of Rhode Island Commerce, explained that identifying the TSA for manufacturing and commercial businesses is beneficial because it does not cause more burden to the town’s school infrastructure.
He said some businesses have a sticker shock when seeing Rhode Island taxes, and a TSA helps bridge the gap a little better to make Smithfield a more feasible destination.
Town Councilor David Tikoian said the TSA is a great toolbox for municipalities to attract new businesses to town.
