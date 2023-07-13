Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer recognized Nick Wilson of Monroe Dairy for his heroic actions that saved the life of a family pet after he saw a home on fire while no one was home. From left: Seltzer, Wilson and his children Skylar and Walker.
SMITHFIELD – A milk delivery from Munroe Dairy’s Nick Wilson turned into a moment of heroism when he rescued a dog from s customer’s homes during a catastrophic fire in May.
Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer presented Wilson with the Fire Chief’s Special Recognition Award, meant for citizens who do good deeds in town, during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. Seltzer presented Wilson with the award and plaque for his brave actions on May 16.
Each recognition is individually numbered, and Wilson earned the #21 plaque.
“A member of the public stepped up and assisted prior to us arriving,” Seltzer said. “I wanted to recognize Nick Wilson and his heroic act of saving a family’s dog.”
Wilson gave a firsthand account of what happened on May 16 at a home on Melissa Circle. He said there was one other person who was on the phone with the Fire Department at the house fire when he arrived to deliver his milk. He said he could immediately see that this fire was “devastating.”
“Obviously, the house was going to be a total loss. I did not deliver the milk,” he said.
Wilson said he immediately put his work gloves on to check on the house and the dog he knew was inside. On this day, he said he could tell the homeowners were not home, but he could hear the dog barking.
“Luckily, as a milkman, we know our dogs more than we know our people. We see them more than people. The dog was scared; luckily, I’ve seen this dog dozens and dozens, hundreds of times,” he said.
Choosing to avoid the front of the home that had been consumed by fire, Wilson went to the rear of the house and checked for open windows and doors and found all were locked. He was able to gain entry using a large planter to break through a glass sliding door. He then assessed the situation, saw that the smoke wasn’t yet bad enough to prevent entry, and rescued the dog, Daisy, from the home. Fire personnel arrived soon after.
“At that point, I knew my job was done,” Wilson said.
After rescuing Daisy, Wilson informed the customer about the state of their home, and later comforted the owner. The Fire Department arrived and was able to put out the fire.
The homeowner was not available for comment, but Seltzer said the dog survived and is in good shape.
Seltzer said Wilson acted bravely under pressure, and the chief jokingly offered him a job with the Smithfield Fire Department. Wilson’s boss shook his head no, and his friends and family laughed.
