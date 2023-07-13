Chief Seltzer with Nick Wilson
Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer recognized Nick Wilson of Monroe Dairy for his heroic actions that saved the life of a family pet after he saw a home on fire while no one was home. From left: Seltzer, Wilson and his children Skylar and Walker.

 Breeze photo by Jacquelyn Moorehead

SMITHFIELD – A milk delivery from Munroe Dairy’s Nick Wilson turned into a moment of heroism when he rescued a dog from s customer’s homes during a catastrophic fire in May.

Smithfield Fire Chief Robert Seltzer presented Wilson with the Fire Chief’s Special Recognition Award, meant for citizens who do good deeds in town, during Tuesday’s Town Council meeting. Seltzer presented Wilson with the award and plaque for his brave actions on May 16.

