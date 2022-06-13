SMITHFIELD – For her Gold Award project for Girl Scouts, Greenville’s Marykate Tillinghast, 19, created a walking history tour of her high school, Mount Saint Charles Academy in Woonsocket, using QR codes in significant locations.
Tillinghast attends Saint Anslem College where she studies politics and communications. She said she wanted to create a project that will last.
The Gold Award is the highest award in Girl Scouting, and acknowledges the dedication and power behind each Scout in herself and making the world a better place for others.
Tillinghast, who graduated from the Apple Valley Girl Scout Troop 318, said she began the project in her junior year at Mount Saint Charles, creating a historical record of her school using QR codes at significant locations there. The QR codes link to a website and seven videos where teachers and administrators discuss the historical significance of each location.
“It’s a self-guided tour around my school that preserves that highlights important places,” Tillinghast said.
She said she worked with her librarian to select significant places and identify faculty members who could help in the interviews. The project impacts new students, current students and visitors who do not know the rich history, culture and traditions at Mount Saint Charles.
“For me, it was interesting and also exhausting. It was hard to find the faculty members who I believed would work best with each room or spot on campus,” she said.
She said every member of the faculty was excited and eager to help with the project. Each interview subject conducted his or her own research for the locations, she said, and her work was mostly in video editing. Tillinghast said she is grateful to Eramian Sign Company for donating the weather-resistant plastic plaques used to display QR codes.
For Tillinghast, the tricky part of the Gold Award project was doing something sustainable that could be done alone. She said more locations and historically educational videos may be added to the project.
“In other words, my project needs to outlive me,” she said.
She said throughout the project, her leadership skills were challenged by many obstacles, and she was forced to grow in knowledge, understanding and patience. She said she is grateful for all who helped her in the project.
Now finished with her Girl Scout journey, Tillinghast reflected on her time in the Scouts. She said she learned to be disciplined and motivated.
“I think Girl Scouts teaches you life-long skills whether that be leadership skills or certain things you can learn from the badges that you learn throughout Girl Scouts,” she said.
To see Tillinghast’s Mount Saint Charles history videos, visit marykatetillinghas.wixsite.com/mountstories, or visit the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.