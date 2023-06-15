SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield High School Class of 2023 graduated early last Saturday morning in front of family, friends, faculty and administrators in a sunny Deerfield Park.
The day’s ceremonies marked the 56th graduation for SHS, as the Class of 2023 stood at the precipice of a new chapter in their life, said Principal Daniel Kelley.
Kelley said part of the journey toward maturity and strong self-development lies in the ability to navigate disagreement with grace and wisdom. He told students to embrace the imperative of overcoming the fear of discomfort. Through those changes, Kelley said, they can make a positive impact on the world.
The Class of 2023 is full of agents of change, Kelley said, and they should be brave enough to step outside their comfort zones to engage in challenging conversations and seek common ground.
“Together, you can create a future where empathy, understanding, and unity prevail,” Kelley said.
Kelley said while their time at SHS has ended, their success has not. After attending SHS, students are now equipped with the knowledge to be lifelong learners. He said the district hopes that students are instilled with a belief and appreciation of a democratic society that respects the rights of others, maintains healthy lifestyles, and has an appreciation of volunteerism.
“Given the strength of your education experience at Smithfield High School, I believe you are now ready to take the next step,” Kelley said.
With the transition to the Latin system where 19 students were honored with Summa Cum Laude status, each student was given the option to give a speech at graduation. Only Adam Fontaine chose to give one.
Fontaine, forever colorful, spoke in rhyme about how when a person gets sick, they may be down for the count for a day, but they get back up again. Similarly, this class did the same, rising to the occasion, Fontaine said.
“And what was the most important thing to learn in high school? That we made mistakes, that we have retakes. Seniors, we have done our part, fallen apart, never apart from each other,” Fontaine said.
The Class of 2023 failed classes, burned bridges, leaked glasses and missed kisses, he said. They got sick, but made it to graduation.
“Imperfect though we are, it’s our mistakes that make us, no, made us, perfect students for a perfect future. We were Smithfield High School, and now we’re ready for what’s next,” Fontaine said.
After the class received their diplomas, Class President Aislinn Jordan addressed the class a final time by quoting Taylor Swift, “if you never bleed, you’re never going to grow.”
Taylor Swift says, you cannot gain without sacrifice and sometimes, though painful, it means failing. In her experience, as well, Jordan said, challenges she faced helped her get to where she is today.
“But a defeat does not signify the end of our journey, it marks a new one, one of growth,” Jordan said.
As graduates continue to grow, she said, they will look around and realize that nothing is the same as it used to be. And that’s terrifying, Jordan said.
“Today we open that chapter. Today we both bleed and grow. Looking out at the crowd of over 200 of my peers, some of whom have been with me since preschool is surreal,” she said.
After years of wishing to be older, taller, wiser and to have more freedom, Jordan said their lives were laid out before them on a path that was not theirs to choose.
“But now in this chapter we get to decide what and who we want to be, we have all the freedom in the world. We have the freedom to triumph, preserve, struggle and potentially fail,” Jordan said.
Jordan said no matter where the next chapter brings them, they will never forget their time together. Now it is their time to unlock their potential and set their wildest dreams into motion.
“And no matter the journey you embark on next, I wish you the best of luck, and lots of perseverance, and I know without a doubt you’ll do big things,” she said
Supt. Dawn Bartz recognized that graduating students were ready to move on to the next path in life whether to a university, military, directly into careers, or taking time off to explore the world. She said students inspired her, and many others, with their ability to navigate unbelievable terrain in their academic careers.
“They have given back to the community through service. They have been good friends to others and they have made a difference,” Bartz said.
She said she was proud of every student, and they should be celebrated in their hopes, dreams and journey.
“You are an amazing class of individuals who I know will make a difference in this world. We believe in you, we are proud of you, we wish you well. Congratulations,” Bartz said.
School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli said no other class was more affected by the COVID pandemic than the Class of 2023. Freshman year was cut short, sophomores could only come to school every other day, juniors were back full-time and then the next year they graduated. These students learned and adapted in a radically changing world.
“They kept learning and came out better on the other side. Remember, keep learning,” Iannitelli said.
