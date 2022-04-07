SMITHFIELD – Opportunities that previously felt out of reach financially are now an option, said Smithfield High School senior Katherine Placido, who won a $40,000 College Board scholarship last week.
Placido, 17, said she was in shock when she learned of winning the scholarship last week, after administrators told her she would be interviewed by “Good Morning America” about student struggles in the pandemic.
Instead, she and 24 other high school seniors were surprised with the BigFuture Scholarship, which is given to students who take the steps to plan, prepare and pay for college. Placido explained that she saw the scholarship opportunity online when checking her SAT scores, and noticed the steps were relatively easy.
“Each step was a process for getting to college. It was simple, timed-out in monthly constraints that made it easy to complete. The last section was easy: apply to college,” Placido said.
Some steps included applying to college, or applying for scholarships – all things Placido would do when normally applying for college. She said that after submitting her final step in January, she forgot about applying.
Winners were chosen in a lottery, Placido said, and she was not informed beforehand.
“It was kind of random. I found out that morning I would be on ‘Good Morning America.’ Then, all of a sudden, they said we won $40,000,” Placido said.
To Placido, the scholarship means that she can look into her dream schools, ideally either Clark University in Worcester, Mass., or Emmanuel College in Boston.
Before the scholarship, Placido intended to study at the University of Rhode Island for financial reasons. While she considers URI a great school, she said it is not her top choice.
“Without the scholarship, I could not consider either seriously. I’m very grateful for the scholarship to give me the option,” Placido said.
If anything, Placido said the scholarship taught her the importance of applying yourself and applying for scholarships.
Placido, daughter of Michelle and David Placido, hopes to study political science in the fall with a minor in Spanish. She is unsure if she will stick with political science or continue to law school. She said an AP Government class at SHS inspired her to go into political science.
Though she learned how government can sometimes be ineffective, she also saw on a local level how people who have little can do so much. She said whether she finishes with law or not, she said she knows political science is where she wants to start.
“I always liked law, and wanted to be a lawyer,” Placido said.
Placido is a member of the SHS tennis and lacrosse teams, the National Honor Society and the Debate Club.
