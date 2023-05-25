SMITHFIELD – Four years after a group of six National Junior Honor Society students added more color to the Town Hall Council Chamber with a mural showing Smithfield and other Rhode Island landmarks, the group returned to finish their masterpiece on an opposing wall.
Xiao Yan Rugg rendered the drawings and led the painting of murals, saying the original project was an extension of the NJHS Mural Committee while the students were attending Gallagher Middle School.
During a meeting May 16, Rugg said that in this their last year of high school, they were finally able to complete the mural.
“Unfortunately, that year the pandemic hit and set back our plans. However, thankfully, we were finally able to complete our second mural this year as nearly-graduated seniors of Smithfield High School,” Rugg said.
Her mural co-creators include Bethany Sluter, Elizabeth Blanchette, India Gaffney, Emma Santos and Olivia Sylva.
After the first project was completed, they tasked themselves with another design with Rhode Island landmarks and featuring Smithfield Town Hall at the suggestion of former Town Council President Suzy Alba.
The new mural features Town Hall, the Arcade in Providence, the Jamestown Windmill and the Blithewold Mansion arch in Bristol.
The first mural features the Smith Appleby House, the Greenville Tavern (also known as the Waterman Tavern,) the Van Wickle Gates and University Hall at Brown University, the Point Judith Lighthouse, the Narragansett Towers and the Superman Building.
Alba, who sponsored the project with support from Town Manager Randy Rossi, said she supervised the students on-site and purchased the paint and supplies for the mural.
Alba said the students approached the council in 2019 with a desire to beautify Town Hall by painting murals throughout the building. She said the murals will be enjoyed by so many visitors for years to come.
“Their artistic talents and desires to make their town a more beautiful place deserves to be recognized. It was so wonderful to provide the space and time for young artists to share their talent with our community,” she said.
Alba said plaques will be placed on each side of the murals identifying the students and their work.
