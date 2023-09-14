SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School has three new leaders, including one familiar face, taking over administration for the 2023-2024 school year while the district looks for a more permanent replacement for the open principal role.
Principal Jose Libano and Assistant Principal Shannon Adalio are each in their positions on a one-year basis, while Assistant Principal Sarah Courtmanche was hired permanently.
Libano took over as principal of the high school after working in the district for two years.
Supt. Dawn Bartz said that the application for the principal position is open to all parties, including those in interim positions. Libano may continue as assistant principal should he decide not to apply or not be selected for the principal position.
Bartz said she anticipates a full-time principal to be hired by next July 1. First, Smithfield will hold community surveys to find out what qualities the community is looking for in leadership and any other ideas for change. There will be screening committees including community members consisting of parents, teachers, staff members, School Committee members, and more.
“We’ll develop a profile of what the community is looking for,” Bartz said.
After 17 years in the district, former Principal Dan Kelley retired in June to become a professor at the University of Rhode Island. Bartz said that is a very long time for a district to keep one principal.
If there is an opening for assistant principal or another position, Bartz said the district will need to fill that gap.
“I am very enthusiastic about this team, however, the principal position is truly open,” Bartz said.
Libano comes from the Attleboro School District, where he taught math for six years, was the assistant principal at Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School, and 14 years as principal at Sharon High School. He spent the last 10 years teaching and mentoring hopeful school leaders at Boston College as an adjunct professor.
Courtemanche comes from the Pawtucket School Department where she was the chief officer of teaching and learning focused on systems improvement and accountability infrastructure. She is enrolled at the Harvard Kennedy School for Public Policy.
Adalio is in her 17th year as an educator and held the assistant principal position at Esek Hopkins Middle School in Providence. She previously taught STEM at Blackstone Valley Prep Middle School and is a founding teacher of a charter school in Central Falls.
Libano said he loves working with the dedicated, high-quality staff in Smithfield, and the students are awesome with supportive families.
“There’s the sense of pride present through the whole community, staff, students, sports, music, drama,” Libano said.
For the next year, Libano said he will focus on several goals, including making sure to work to make the school better by continuing to strengthen where the students need help, such as in English and math, and reinforcing existing strengths.
Libano said he and his team will continue the positive culture at the school, and make sure students are happy to go to school every day. He said it is important for students to learn to feel connected to the school.
“We want to foster positive, friendly relationships to keep an enthusiastic school community,” Libano said.
All three are present and in and out of classrooms, which he said adds to a feeling of connection between students and the administration.
Libano said his work is backed by two assistant principals who are “tremendous experts with knowledge in different skill sets.” The three oversee 800 students at SHS, with a variety of education goals and needs. Each assistant principal oversees two grades.
It is important that SHS students and staff feel supported and welcome, Libano said, which creates energy and enthusiasm for everything daily.
Courtemanche is focused on expanding partnerships within the district and said she is proud of the continued development of SHS’s sixth pathway in culinary arts. Courtemanche said the district secured a teacher from Job Corps to begin the culinary classes, which she said students are excited to take. The program includes teaching students farm-to-table practices using fresh, local produce and practical certifications.
The plan is to hopefully expand the program to partner with Johnson & Wales University and other culinary institutions. Courtemanche said she hopes to help SHS students become global citizens and understand how they can impact the world.
She also oversees the teacher preparation pathway to ensure a future generation of teachers.
Adalio said she is focused on creating a healthy, safe atmosphere, as well as working on forming connections with students between happiness and education. She said engagement is a top focus for them.
“We have the infrastructure for authentic learning,” she said.
