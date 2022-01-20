SMITHFIELD – Inspiration struck Smithfield High School’s Jayna Barrette to write a screenplay and songs for “Gatsby the Musical” after falling in love with the book her sophomore year.
Now in her senior year, Barrette is directing her musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” at SHS alongside a cast of her peers and staff and administrators.
Barrette said she was intrigued by the interesting tone and “thematic density” of “the Great Gatsby.”
“This is just a love letter to ‘The Great Gatsby,’” she said.
For Barrette, 18, daughter of Old County Road Elementary School Principal Paul Barrette and Sandra Barrette, music teacher at Pleasant View Elementary School, music and education are a household theme.
So, when she finished reading “The Great Gatsby” her sophomore year, she said songs flooded her mind until she began putting them to paper. Though she spent her youth performing musical theater and in voice lessons, she said she never imagined writing an entire play.
“The next thing you know I’m playing these songs on a ukulele to my parents, who are just like, OK, you’re going to finish this thing. I didn’t know, but they did,” Barrette said.
“Gatsby the Musical” finished up its first week of rehearsals last Thursday as Barrette sat down with The Valley Breeze & Observer to discuss writing and directing a musical, all while still in high school during a pandemic.
“It’s crazy to watch people dance and sing to a song I wrote in my house thinking no one would ever hear it,” she said.
After 15 songs, Barrette said she realized she was onto something and began writing her script. She said the way she wrote it, she sort of knew that she would end up directing the play. In total, Barrette wrote 22 original songs, sheet music for each number, and the screenplay.
For the songs, Barrette said she began messing around with melodies and lyrics using her ukulele and the recorded her songs. She worked on each one in that way until returning to her musical theater class, where she produced one of her songs for a final project.
She describes the music as influenced by 1920 uptempo songs, with a Charleston music vibe. There is variation in songs, with some slower and more somber and others faster and more upbeat.
“I feel the juxtaposition of style eludes feeling that something is coming,” Barrette said.
Writing the screenplay came easily, she added, after reading the book so many times. She said in both her songs and the script, she used Fitzgerald’s “beautiful, ornate language.”
“That’s when I realized that I wanted to do the play ,so I asked my teacher if we could do it here,” she said.
Music theater teacher and co-director Katherine Young helped Barrette present her songs and script to administrators, who took little convincing to jump on board.
“I’m really lucky to go to Smithfield and to be able to do something like this. Everyone is so supportive, from students, teachers, the principals. I’m just really lucky,” Barrette said.
She described the feeling of holding auditions for her fellow SHS students and the moment an actress changed a few lines that improved the story and feel of a song, or when another student actor requested to raise the pitch on a song.
“It’s incredible working with your peers and seeing what they can do to help perfect what I’ve made,” she said.
Barrette said she would like to study musical theater production rather than music theory. She said whatever she does, it’s going to be hard to beat the experience of directing this play..
“This has been my green light I’ve chased for two years,” Barrette said.
IBarrette said she is researching universities and conservatories for a major in music composition. She said she hopes to be able to direct this same play in other theaters.
“Gatsby the Musical” will play March 18-20 at SHS, with one show opening night, two on Saturday, and a Sunday matinee. Tickets sales and show times are to be determined.
