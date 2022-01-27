SMITHFIELD – Envisioning an America where everyone is more open-minded to new ideas, Smithfield High School’s Mia Holroyd won second place in the Veterans of Foreign Wars Voice of Democracy Scholarship at the state level.
Holroyd’s essay first won the local competition at the Fruit Hill Avenue VFW in North Providence for her essay response to the prompt “America, where do we go from here?” It was based on a Martin Luther King Jr. quote.
The essay went on to win the district competition and was submitted to the state competition, where she placed second.
Holroyd, 17, said she liked the prompt, and felt it was a topic most people have been thinking about during these trying times. She said she didn’t want to take a literal stance on the prompt.
“I didn’t want to write about something controversial, just something that everybody could agree on, something that everyone cares about,” she said.
Holroyd said she thought about what direction the world was going in and said it is as unpredictable now as it was when King made the comment.
“There’s really no way to see where the world is going,” Holroyd said.
If she had her way, Holroyd said the future she would like to see is a world where people are more open-minded to ideas they’re unfamiliar with.
To make her submission, Holroyd recorded herself reciting the video essay. She said she recorded the performance “take after take after take” until it was perfect, pulling from her experience in Debate Club to perfect the performance.
“I kept redoing it, thinking this may be the turning point between me winning or not,” she said.
Holroyd, daughter of Catherine and Brian Holroyd, is a senior at SHS. She said she is interested in attending college in the fall to study biology. She will use the scholarship she won in the competition toward tuition at a local college or university, though she has not yet made any decision on where.
Instead of the annual banquet, which was canceled due to COVID, Holroyd received citations and a $300 cash award at SHS.
Holroyd is also a member of the National Honor Society, the Smithfield Youth Council, Debate Club, Science Olympiad and Math League. She said she is grateful for the scholarship because she does not have time for a job due to all of her extracurricular activities.
