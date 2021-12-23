SMITHFIELD – On Dec. 15, in the Smithfield High School auditorium, the Town of Smithfield and the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island sponsored the Smithfield Parents’ Forum.
Officials said the event brought together many experts in the field of alcohol, opioids, addiction, treatment and recovery to provide the necessary tools for parents to keep children safe.
David Neill, from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, began the event by presenting the “Circles and Silence” film, which has been nominated for five Emmy Awards. The 16-minute film is narrated by a diverse group of young adults whose personal true-life stories center on opioids, addiction, treatment, recovery and life.
Following the film, Smithfield Fire Department Deputy EMS Chief Jonathan Polak and Amy McCarthy of Gateway Healthcare shared information about opioid addiction and the Smithfield Safe Stations Program. The event concluded with a question-and-answer panel discussion featuring Catherine DeOrsey, founder and executive director of Integrative Healthcare Solutions; Robert Houghtaling, director, substance abuse prevention/mental health, Town of East Greenwich; Linda E. Hurley, president and CEO at CODAC, Inc.; Fred Trapassi, New England region CEO at AdCare Rhode Island; and John Tassoni Jr., vice president of operations, community and government relations at the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of RI.
Neill served 25 years with the R.I. State Police and retired at the rank of major. His passion to investigate and learn about substance use disorders and illicit drug sales was unprecedented, states a release. Neill and his office worked closely with Los Angeles movie director and producer David Bellino to produce “Circles and Silence.”
