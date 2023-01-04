New shared animal shelter

The new North Providence/Johnston/Smithfield Animal Shelter on Smithfield Road is nearly complete.

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February.

North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space in Smithfield as the three communities wait for the approximately $2.2 million project in North Providence to be complete.

