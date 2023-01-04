NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February.
North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space in Smithfield as the three communities wait for the approximately $2.2 million project in North Providence to be complete.
Costs have escalated a bit, with a number of change-orders in recent months bumping up the numbers.
Johnston and Smithfield paid $456,000 apiece toward the shelter, said Lombardi. Those figures are substantially higher than the $300,000 the mayor was estimating at one point, when he was projecting the cost of the shelter to be about half of what it is now.
The opening of the shelter will benefit all three communities for many years to come, said the mayor.
“I know economically this is the best thing that could ever happen for these three communities,” he said of shared services in a regionalized shelter.
Lombardi, president of the Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns, has frequently stated one of his favorite lines related to sharing services: “regionalization will be our salvation.”
That is especially true for North Providence, he said, where officials have to be creative to save costs due to the lack of potential for the major developments seen in neighboring communities such as Johnston and Smithfield.
Once the new shelter is complete and open, the three communities will share the burden of monthly costs, including utilities and animal control officers, according to the mayor.
