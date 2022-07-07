SMITHFIELD – Georgiaville Beach is officially open this summer every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the town doing as much as possible to keep the beach staffed and algae-free all season, said Town Manager Randy Rossi.
Rossi said the Parks and Recreation Department “aggressively hunted” for summer lifeguards to man Georgiaville Beach, offering competitive pay and great hours.
Georgiaville Pond Beach, located on Stillwater Road, has an aerating system in place that helps prevent the growth of toxic blue-green algae, and it will continuously run around the clock. The device was purchased in part through a donation from the Georgiaville Pond Association.
The town purchased a second aerator that Rossi said will hopefully be installed soon, which will most likely stop any chance for blue-green algae blooms.
“We’re doing everything we can to keep this open all summer long,” Rossi said.
Communities across Rhode Island have struggled to keep their beaches open in recent years due to the combining factors of algae growth and lifeguard shortages. Many, like Smithfield, have increased pay to try to keep lifeguards in place.
Seasonal beach passes can be purchased at the Parks and Recreation Department at the Smithfield Senior Center, 1 William J. Hawkins Jr. Trail, for $10 per adult and $2 per child for residents, and $20 per adult and $4 per child for non-residents.
Day passes are $2 for residents and $4 for non-residents.
Two-year parking passes are $10 for residents and $20 for non-residents.
Senior citizens, disabled persons, and veterans can receive free beach parking stickers and beach passes.
Boats are allowed at Georgiaville Pond if licensed and registered.
For more information, visit www.smithfieldri.com/recreation/.
