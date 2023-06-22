SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council has tabled plans for a seven-house block party on Kimberly Ann Drive, citing safety issues on the busy street.
The council on Tuesday put off the request from Kimberly Ann Drive resident Nicholas Ricci until a July 11 meeting to give Ricci a chance to coordinate an acceptable safety plan with police and fire personnel. Though Ricci said he reached out to police and fire, neither had heard of such an event before and said it was too risky to condone.
The council said it had not had a request for a block party previously, and members said they want to follow the process of area towns that allow block parties.
Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur said he hated “to be the party pooper,” and said though he’s had requests over the year for block parties, he felt it was too unsafe to approve.
“I always said streets are for cars, not for people. I do not support shutting streets down for people to party in them,” St. Sauveur said.
Instead, he and Fire Chief Robert Seltzer suggest hosting a party in Deerfield Park. Seltzer said the way people drive around town, and on Kimberly Ann Drive, would present too dangerous of a situation to allow people in the street unless there are concrete barriers up.
Seltzer added that barriers would also prevent access for fire and safety vehicles to access homes should an emergency happen. The council told Ricci to work with the chiefs to find a way to make the party happen safely.
“It seems to me it would be safer to move the whole thing to an area without safety issues,” Seltzer said.
Councilor Rachel Toppi asked if the town would be liable if something happened at the party, and Town Manager Randy Rossi nodded.
Ricci had requested permission to host a block party on July 29 from noon to 10 p.m. to celebrate his daughter’s birthday and bring the neighborhood together. He proposes putting up temporary blockades, such as wooden sawhorses, to block off the road before the intersection of Crabapple Lane and Christopher Drive.
“We are very conscious of keeping everybody safe and would adhere to all regulations set by the (town), as well as the police and fire departments,” Ricci wrote in his request.
As a former New Yorker, Ricci said block parties have always been a great time for neighborhoods.
Resident Joe O’Connor said that back in his day, his neighborhood would have block parties every year on Mowry Drive and residents would block off the road with cars. He said no one cared, and everyone had a good time.
“Smithfield police graciously looked the other way. God bless them,” O’Connor said.
Ricci replied that O’Connor is invited to the party.
Also Tuesday, the council unanimously passed a $60.9 million municipal budget, adding another $456,356.
Last week, the Budget and Financial Review Board recommended the extra money be spent on several projects in town. Those included $100,000 to the schools, $300,000 to fund local pensions, $46,356 to Parks and Recreation for a full-time position for half the year, and $10,000 to the Greenville Public Library.
The changes equate to a lower tax rate than originally proposed, but resident Tom Hodgkins criticized officials for giving the library more funds as the library spends thousands of dollars on legal fees after violating the Access to Public Records Act.
New tax rates are $13.78 per $1,000 of assessed residential property, $19.29 per $1,000 of assessed commercial and industrial property, and $59.74 (unchanged) per $1,000 of tangible property.
Earlier estimated tax rates for 2024 were $13.88 for the residential rate and $19.43 for the commercial rate.
The previous tax rates were $13.36 for residential, $18.70 for commercial, and $59.74 for tangible.
