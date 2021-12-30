SMITHFIELD – The Valley Breeze & Observer asked the six town leaders to share their biggest municipal stories as well as a couple of their favorite inspirational stories from 2021. Here’s what they had to say:
Town Manager Randy Rossi
• Smithfield adds safe stations to help people struggling with addiction – Nov. 11
This crucial program was able to be implemented on Nov. 1 in an effort to combat the overdose epidemic which is rapidly growing within the state and the nation. With the hard work of Deputy EMS Chief Jonathan Polak, Amy McCarthy from Gateway Healthcare, and John Tassoni from the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of RI, this program was made possible. This free service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and anyone struggling with addiction is welcome to visit any one of Smithfield’s fire stations, speak with the trained staff on duty, and immediately get connected to treatment support services. There are many people who are fighting this illness and we need to do what we can to save them.
• Vaccines reach vulnerable populations – Feb. 4
From the beginning of the pandemic, the town’s COVID task force maintained a proactive approach in an effort to keep the residents of Smithfield safe. As the vaccine became available, the Smithfield team led the charge for the northern region of the state to get as many shots in the arms of the residents as quickly as possible. With the limited supply of vaccine at the onset, it was important to get the town’s most vulnerable residents vaccinated in the most efficient manner possible through the use of the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry and the town resident vaccination registration listing.
• “Smithfield model” hailed as three schools completed – Oct. 28
It was a long road, but thanks to the residents of Smithfield, the Smithfield Town Council, the Smithfield School Committee, the School Building Committee and town and school staff, it was all made possible to create a 21st Century learning environment for our children. The entire process began back in September 2016, and the team is working for final closeout within the next few months. This project has been a true team effort among the town and School Department throughout the entire process, helping to bring the project to the finish line.
The two events that really had an impact on me this year were the Fourth of July Fireworks coming back to Deerfield Park and the All Lit Up Christmas Parade.
After two rainouts, we were finally able to hold the celebration on July 15, but it was well worth the wait. The weather was finally perfect on that July night to bring back a community tradition of the Fourth of July event being hosted in Deerfield Park. It was a great crowd, outstanding music from Steve Anthony and Persuasion and Celebrations Entertainment, fantastic food from Ocean State Food Trucks, topped off by a 22-plus-minute fireworks extravaganza. This was the first big event since the start of the pandemic, and was the perfect opportunity to bring the whole community together to celebrate our country. It was all made possible thanks to Bryant University, the Smithfield All Lit Up Committee, and our exceptional town staff.
Town Council President Suzy Alba
• Creation of Equity and Inclusion Taskforce
The creation of the Equity and Inclusion Task Force demonstrated how our community came together to address a serious issue head on. Immediately after the hateful and hurtful graffiti incident that took place last January, a group of town residents formed the Smithfield Anti Hate Coalition and the Town Council hosted a series of online workshops and public forums, one alongside our newly established youth council. Taking into account all of the feedback and ideas shared, we officially created this taskforce that is currently creating strategies and tackling issues of race, equity and inclusion. I truly feel that we are a municipal leader in this area and that other communities can look at us as a model on how to face these difficult conversations and issues.
• Rehab of East Smithfield Neighborhood Center moves forward
The town had to unfortunately close this beloved 100-year-old building more than four years ago, and it took a commitment from town and Town Council leadership and the unwavering dedication of Robert Leach to make a firm commitment to begin the work needed to reopen the center. I’m excited to share that we are making repairs and laying the groundwork to make a large part of the center habitable and the future home for the town’s community services and Parks and Recreation Department. We will continue to chip away, secure grants, and commit town funding until the center is safe and open for our community.
• “Smithfield model” hailed as three schools completed
I remember being part of early conversations about future renovations to our elementary schools when I was first elected in 2012, with the former superintendent, town manager and School Committee. Fast forward to now getting to sit on the School Building Committee, it has been very gratifying and exciting to see the schools transform in this way in the matter of 19 months. All of these efforts and resources over a number of years truly show Smithfield’s commitment to providing the best possible education and state of the art school buildings for our students. The collaboration between the Town Council, School Committee, School Building Committee, architects, project managers, teachers, administrators, parents, students and the Smithfield voters is truly inspiring and again, another model for other communities statewide to follow.
• The Smithfield Youth Council
The Smithfield Youth Council was formed by the Town Council in May of 2020, in order to foster leadership skills among Smithfield students in grades 8-12 and to provide opportunities for civic and volunteer engagement. Despite the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has posed to our community and especially our youth, from the beginning and especially this past year, this group of youth has truly shined.
Individually, their achievements are quite impressive with a few of our members serving as the high school salutatorian and valedictorian in May, and another member was selected this fall for the U.S. Senate Youth Program. Collectively, these young people inspired our community through numerous events and service projects including a townwide Halloween Scavenger Hunt, spring cleanup, snowflake project, plant and card making for our senior citizens, and most notably the Smithfield Youth Council Forum for Unity and Tolerance and Mural Project at the Stillwater Scenic Trail where they invited town residents to place handprints and inspirational words at the very site where racist graffiti was found earlier in the year.
For more information about all of their projects visit the Smithfield Youth Council Facebook page.
Town Council Vice President Sean Kilduff
• Rehab of East Smithfield Neighborhood Center moves forward
At the beginning of this year, the Town Council unanimously approved moving forward with requests for proposals for improvements that will lead to a reopening of the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center. Since then, with the help of our state delegation, Historic Preservation Commission and numerous town departments, we were able to secure a number of grants and commitments to fund these improvements. For years the Neighborhood Center has been trying to get this project off the ground and we’re committed to seeing this through.
• Benny’s Brombergs donate Esmond Post Office to Smithfield
The town was very excited to recently announce the donation of the Esmond Post Office. This historical piece of property located right next door to the East Smithfield Neighborhood Center is another big step in the right direction in the interest of preserving Smithfield. We’re incredibly grateful to the Bromberg family for their generous donation. As a liaison to the Historic Preservation Commission, I’m optimistic in the future of this property.
• “Smithfield model” hailed as three schools completed
I was proud to be able to speak on behalf of the council at the ribbon cutting ceremonies this year. I was elected to my first term in the same year the town’s residents approved a $45 million project for significant renovations to our three elementary schools. Since that time, we have been able to successfully complete state of the art learning environments for our local children and we achieved all this while battling a pandemic.
• Events/people that inspired me this year:
The All Lit up Christmas Parade must be one of my favorite community activities. The past few years have been difficult for all of us, and to unite one night a year to celebrate our incredible community shows how special this town is. The parade for me goes beyond the spirit of the holiday season and identifies the common theme in Smithfield: family.
The people who inspired me this year, and every year, are the first responders. While many of us were able to work from home and take shelter from an unprecedented virus, these brave men and women ran towards it. From the sacrifices they make daily to keep our families safe, to the families they leave behind waiting for them to come home, the first responders are the true heroes.
Town Councilor David Tikoian
There is no doubt the COVID-19 pandemic has been and still is at the forefront of most everyone’s mind.
Reflecting back in 2021, it occurred to me there were several groups of people that were not only inspiring to me but also continue to make me proud, not only to have grown up and reside in Smithfield, but also to have the honor of serving our community as an elected leader.
The first is our outstanding group of volunteers from the Smithfield Emergency Management Agency who dedicated countless hours of their time volunteering at the COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics, ensuring our residents, particularly our senior population, received the vaccine. They did an incredible job.
Second are the teachers and students at our public schools. In the military, our soldiers are recognized for their ability to “adapt and overcome” the obstacles before them. That’s just what our school teachers and students did. They adapted and overcame the obstacles that COVID presented in our schools and classrooms. They also did an incredible job.
Our business community was also an inspiration. Business had to conform to government mandates due to the pandemic, navigate supply chain issues as well as confront a workforce shortage. In spite of it all they persevered and survived.
Renovations and additions to the elementary schools was a tremendous accomplishment. Voter-approved bonds paved the way for these capital improvements to occur.
The town sold off several parcels of surplus property and also purchased a lot for a new fire station to be built on the northeastern side of town.
With an eye on economic development along the Rte. 7/116 corridor, the Town Council embraced recommendations from the Planning Board, making our town more attractive for businesses to locate here. Responsible economic development along this corridor will lessen the tax burden placed upon our residents.
Most recently the Bromberg family, of the beloved and iconic Benny’s stores, made a tremendously philanthropic donation to the town with transfer of the old Esmond Post Office.
Last but not least, the return of Smithfield’s All Lit Up Christmas Parade was an inspiration to so many. Residents came out in droves to share in the excitement of the parade and lighting of the Christmas tree on the commons.
Smithfield is a wonderful community and I am proud to be part of it.
Town Councilor Angelica Bovis
Looking back on the past year, one storyline that titled many headlines that is most memorable to me was involving the sale of the Mary Mowry House to Revive the Roots. This project has been a long time in the making and I am grateful to have been a part of it at the Land Trust level and now at the Town Council level. Revive the Roots is an asset to the town in so many ways and I hope they are able to continue to flourish with the purchase of the house.
Secondly, the progression of the elementary school renovations and the report that we are being used as a model for other districts across the state was another top story for me. The School Committee and Town Council have spent a lot of time and energy making sure things are done right and timely. Being recognized by other districts instills confidence that the plan is working. In connection with that, reading that Smithfield was the only school district to have improved test scores during the COVID pandemic was impressive. Our students are given such amazing resources to succeed, and I was very proud of our town when I heard that.
The All Lit Up Christmas Parade was the most amazing and inspirational experience I have had this year as a councilwoman, and in general as a Smithfield resident. I have never attended the parade before and this past year I was invited to walk in it. I did not know how many people came out to watch the parade or how much effort had gone into the parade itself. The committee organizing the event, chaired by Rep. Tommy Winfield, blew me away with participation and creativity. The most memorable part for me, however, was turning the corner from Austin Avenue onto Route 44 and seeing a sea of people decorated in lights and banners all clapping and yelling around the tree and the sides of the street. Councilor Michael Lawton whispered to me right before we turned the corner something to the effect of “prepare to be amazed,” and I really was. This coming together of our town was nothing like I had ever experienced and it made me feel at home.
Town Councilor T. Michael Lawton
• Our newly renovated elementary schools.
The completion of the schools and the reconfiguration was not an easy task. It was a pleasure working with the School Department and our School Supt. Judy Paolucci. Together we were able to finish the construction and give the children of Smithfield a better place to learn.
• Creating the Smithfield Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force.
Smithfield had a very unfortunate event with racist graffiti on the Stillwater Scenic Trail. Just painting over the graffiti was not enough. The Town Council voted to create the Smithfield Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Task Force, which has been meeting monthly. I look forward to working with the group to move Smithfield in the right direction.
• Our Smithfield Town Council.
This is my third term serving on the Smithfield Town Council. I am proud to serve with my amazing colleagues. I can guarantee that the current Town Council, Suzy Alba, Sean Kilduff, David Tikoian, Angelica Bovis and myself, are working hard for the citizens of Smithfield. Thank you, Smithfield.
• A couple events/people/happenings that inspired me this year:
Smithfield’s All Lit Up Christmas parade. It is an amazing event, and I can’t begin to thank everyone who makes it happen. The hard work and dedication of this group is incredible. Along with the Christmas parade, Tom Winfield and his committee organized Family Fun Nights and Food Truck events during the past year. It is great to see our community get together and enjoy Smithfield.
