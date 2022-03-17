SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Liquor Mart at 981 Greenville Ave. will soon close its doors as new owner John Conti plans to move the business to 970 Douglas Pike.
The Town Council on Tuesday approved a liquor license transfer, making way for the move. Conti told the council he will maintain ownership of the Greenville Avenue building, with the possibility to open it for lease to a retail business in the future. At the time he purchased it in 2020, the Greenville Avenue property was assessed at $212,400. Property records show a mortgage deed to Conti from former Smithfield Liquor Mart owner Brett Heckmann for $475,000 on Jan. 20, 2021.
In 2018, Heckmann sued four Smithfield police officers for allegedly breaking his leg when responding to a false alarm. He worked at Smithfield Liquor Mart for almost 50 years after taking over the shop for his father, Jay Heckmann.
Attorney Joseph Brennen, representing Conti, said Tuesday that Smithfield Liquor Mart was purchased a year ago and was not doing as well as they’d hoped. Brennen said this is a simple transfer of location.
“The owners sought a different location they believe will do really well for them,” Brennen said.
The liquor store will move to the location where a large liquor store was previously proposed by Richard Conti using a controversial new fifth liquor license for the proposed Northern RI Liquor Warehouse.
House Majority Leader Joseph Shekarchi, who represents District 23 in Warwick, brought special legislation to the state to propose a fifth liquor license in Smithfield in February 2020, and the law passed four months later.
Brennen works at Shekarchi Law Offices in Warwick.
In 2020, Shekarchi said the enabling legislation allowed the town to issue a fifth license for a fee of $1,000, but the town was not obligated to issue the license.
The bill modified the state law defining the number of liquor licenses per municipality. According to the law, each municipality is granted two Class A liquor licenses for the sale of sealed alcoholic beverages. Towns are then allowed one additional license per 6,000 people in communities with more than 20,000 people, and one license per 4,000 people in towns with fewer than 20,000 residents.
As of the 2020 census, Smithfield has 22,118 residents.
Back in 2020, former Councilor Dina Cerra made a successful motion to table approval of a fifth Class A liquor license to Conti, requesting that the item be tabled to give more applicants a chance to apply for the license. Town Solicitor Anthony Gallone commented in 2020 that creation of a sixth license would be unlikely.
The council approved supporting the bill for the fifth license in April 2020, with Council President Suzy Alba adding that there was no “typical process” for awarding new Class A liquor licenses.
Sen. Stephen Archambault introduced legislation to repeal the fifth license on July, 16, 2020, but it died in committee.
Since its construction in 1997, Richard Conti has owned 970 Douglas Pike under the company 970 Douglas Pike Realty. Richard applied for the liquor license on July 6, 2020, before the town advertised the additional license.
At the time, Town Manager Randy Rossi said a business owner in Connecticut expressed interest in moving a large liquor establishment to the former Benny’s location at 473 Putnam Pike.
According to the 2020 tax assessment, 970 Douglas Pike is valued at $3.3 million and contains four buildings including a gas station and three a multi-unit strip mall buildings with retail and restaurants.
