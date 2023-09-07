SMITHFIELD – Clear-cutting for solar projects in town may now be reduced from 40 percent to 25 percent, says Town Councilor Michael Iannotti, who advocated for the change to the Planning Board.
Iannotti said as a result of discussions on Aug. 31, the Planning Board approved changes to the solar ordinance reducing the maximum amount of forested land area that can be clear-cut for solar installation.
A public hearing will be held during the Oct. 3 Town Council meeting to decide on the ordinance changes before they go into effect.
Additionally, shade pruning rather than clear-cutting should be used wherever feasible. Iannotti said the move will extend the protection of the forests to commercial and industrial areas. In Smithfield, ground solar covering more than 1,750 square feet is prohibited in residential areas.
Iannotti said it is important for Smithfield to make every effort to preserve the character of the town. Increasing buffers between commercial and residential properties will protect against the negative side effects of having an energy facility near a property, he said.
“We must preserve the natural resources and wooded areas that make Smithfield such a desirable place to live,” he said.
Iannotti added that increased road buffers and landscaping are an attempt to soften negative aesthetics caused by a solar facility.
“It makes no sense to clear-cut trees for solar farms when trees remove carbon from the atmosphere and provide us with the semi-rural feeling that we all value in Smithfield,” he said.
The Planning Board also voted to increase the buffer between ground-mounted solar systems on commercial or industrial properties for residential zones from 50 feet to 300 feet and for public and private roads from 100 feet to 150 feet.
Planning Board Chairperson Al Gizzarelli said the dramatic change from 50 feet to 300 feet makes ground-mounted solar almost impossible near residential neighborhoods. He also said it is unfair to residents who are living near solar arrays already passed with 50-foot buffers.
“It is impossible, that’s the whole point,” said Gizzarelli.
Member Michael Moan said that rules change, and people sometimes have to live with unfair circumstances.
“Sometimes, that’s life,” Moan said.
Iannotti agreed and said that was the reason for changing the ordinance.
“This is to protect the residents from an industrial facility,” Iannotti said.
According to Iannotti, landscaping will also have to be designed to visually screen the solar panels from roads and adjoining properties.
Other changes to the solar ordinance require the applicant to assess the impacts of the forest loss and how impacts can be mitigated. At a minimum, Iannotti said, the applicant must address water quality, wildlife habitats, carbon sequestration, energy storage, and the effects on adjacent properties.
Applicants would also have to remove all stumps from solar sites.
