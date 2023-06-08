SMITHFIELD – This is the first June in history that Smithfield is officially marking Pride Month, after the Town Council passed an ordinance presented by Councilor Sean Kilduff last month.
Kilduff said he wanted to make it official after years of flying Pride flags in town without an official statement of support. He said he feels the current political and social climate is taking a step back for LGBTQ rights.
“It’s the first year we’ve actually passed a resolution in a form of support written in our official capacity,” he said.
Kilduff said it’s especially important for Smithfield to show its respect and support to the LGBTQ community.
“Since I’ve been on the council, the town showed support of Pride Month,” he said, hanging banners and hosting community events such as Chalk the Walk.
During the May 16 meeting, the Town Council approved naming June Pride Month in a 3-1 decision, with Kilduff, Town Council President Michael Lawton and Councilor John Tassoni approving and Councilor Rachel Toppi against.
At the meeting, Toppi questioned Kilduff on what a call to action would mean for Smithfield.
“I will not answer that,” Kilduff said.
He said he refused to engage in debate about LGBTQ rights during a meeting, emphasizing that the ordinance is common sense to support marginalized members of the community.
“I’m not interested in getting into a back and forth about basic human rights,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Kilduff said Toppi’s decision to vote against the ordinance was “unfortunate,” but he respects her decisions.
At the May meeting, Toppi said the LGBTQ community has rights everyone already enjoys under the Civil Rights Act.
“It doesn’t have a purpose unless there’s something I’m missing,” she said.
Former Town Council candidate Elizabeth Worthley said in the meeting that June became Pride Month in 1999 by presidential proclamation. She said it reinforces rights all people should have, but not everyone is fortunate enough to experience in today’s society.
“I strongly encourage the Smithfield Town Council to adopt this resolution,” Worthley said.
For now, Smithfield is not flying Pride flags at Town Hall as it has done in the past due to a contentious proposed flag ordinance that was tabled at the May meeting. Kilduff said he is “vehemently” against Tassoni’s proposed restrictive policy, saying as it is written, it prevents the town from supporting causes such as cancer research or #NoahStrong.
During the June 6 meeting, the Town Council voted 4-1, with Kilduff against, to approve a new flag policy that would allow academic achievement and sports banners and flags to hang on school property and sports fields.
He said he supports an ordinance that would allow flags to be displayed that would support the town’s collective interest but not support free speech to such an extent where hate speech would be allowed on town property.
The approved flag ordinance does not allow Pride flags or any flag representing a “collective interest” be flown.
When it comes to Pride Month, Kilduff said, it’s not enough to talk the talk, but also to walk the walk.
“I think it’s important to not just say it, but to show it,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.