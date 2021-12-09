SMITHFIELD – The Town Council on Tuesday gave the green light to the purchase of a property to be the future home of the new Smithfield Fire Department, at 321 George Washington Highway. The purchase price is $285,000.
Chief Robert Seltzer noted tha plans for the proposed building received approvals from the Smithfield Planning Board, Zoning Board and Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Seltzer said the initial design for the property layout and floor plan of the station required going back to the RIDEM for approval, causing delays on construction.
Plans for the two-story building feature a traditional red brick fire station design with modern features, a pair of 30-foot curb-cuts to create a one-way entrance and exit, and three bays off Lydia Ann Road.
The council first approved the purchase of the 2.7-acre lot in June 2020 from Smile LLC of 1 Thurber Blvd., purchasing it below the 2020 assessed value of $321,700.
“We’re moving forward with the purchase of this property,” Seltzer said this week.
Seltzer said the Fire Department Building Committee will serve as general contractor for the project to concentrate on minimizing the cost of the building and to make sure it is of good quality. He anticipates construction to begin next summer, and for it to go for about 14-15 months. He said he is already seeing construction material delays and shortages.
“It’s a little more intense post-pandemic than it was pre-pandemic.”
Councilor David Tikoian suggested the committee consider a pad-ready design, with site work and utilities in place, to get more competitive bidding on the project. Seltzer responded that the committee plans on doing that separately, as well as laying the foundation separately.
“I think it’s wise, and you’re going to achieve some savings on that,” Tikoian said.
Voters approved a $4.5 million bond for the new station at the same time as a $45 million elementary school improvement bond in 2018. While the elementary school construction is finishing up punch list items, construction of the new fire station has not begun.
Seltzer said construction of the new station will cut emergency response times down in the northern area of town from what it is now at 8 to 13 minutes to 4 to 6 minutes, similar to other areas in town.
In other Fire Department business, the council approved paying $83,900 to East Coast Masonry and Restoration for masonry repairs at the Putnam Pike Fire Station to fix repairs in the leaking front and rear façade. Funding for the project is available through the EMS billing accounts, and Seltzer said the repairs need to be done to prevent further damage. He said the leaks have been going on in the building for several years, causing internal damage. In a memo to the town, Seltzer noted that it took three years to get to the point of bidding out the project, which needed an architect to estimate the cost of repairs.
“It took a while to get someone interested in doing that kind of work,” the chief said.
