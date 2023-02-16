SMITHFIELD – A proposed 38-unit development slated to be 100 percent low-to-moderate-income housing is one step closer to coming to Smithfield after the Town Council approved spending $204,000 toward purchasing a lot on Wadsworth Avenue.
During the Feb. 7 meeting, the council approved spending the full $204,000 balance from a fee-in-lieu-of account filled by funds paid by developers in place of building affordable housing.
Attorney Joseph Tudino, representing non-profit Gemini Housing, a development arm of the Smithfield Housing Authority, said the group is negotiating the purchase of a 3.79-acre lot at 0 Wadsworth Avenue.
Gemini previously developed Georgiaville Village Green in 2019, and used fee-in-lieu-of funds to acquire the property. Georgiaville Village Green is a family development, while the town’s two other LMI developments, MacIntosh Estates and Greenville Manor, are housing for seniors and disabled residents.
The new development would be rental apartments of two and three bedrooms that will be priced at or below 60 percent of the area median income. Rent for two bedrooms would be $725 per month, and $838 per month for three bedrooms without utilities, according to Clare Fortin, director of Gemini Housing.
Tudino said the Wadsworth Avenue property’s proposed purchase price is $600,000 and in addition to the town’s funds, Gemini will seek Rhode Island Housing Acquisition grant funding to complete the purchase. It would secure Rhode Island Low Income Housing Tax Credits and other available funding for the project.
Should Gemini not secure the property or grant funds to develop the project, Tudino said the non-profit will return the $204,000 to the town.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the spending, with Councilor Rachel Toppi against it. Toppi questioned Tudino and Fortin on why the developers chose not to build units for ownership, and Fortin explained that the Smithfield market needs affordable rental units.
Toppi added that she would prefer to see projects where there is less need for tree clearing.
Tudino said Gemini is looking for those types of projects, but they haven’t been successful yet.
Smithfield currently has 435 affordable housing units representing 5.54 percent of the total housing stock, according to Town Planner Michael Phillips.
Phillips said in a memo that Smithfield needs developments such as this to make all of the proposed units available to be low-to-moderate-income housing for individuals and families if the town is going to meet the 10 percent state-mandated goal.
During the Feb. 7 meeting, Phillips said that most developments propose 25 percent LMI. While he conceded that 38 units is not going to raise the LMI percentage very much, it’s a step in the right direction.
“Every project that is 100 percent affordable, we’re better off. We’re never going to achieve that unless we get that 100,” he said.
By his estimates, Smithfield will not meet the 10 percent state mandate until the year 2060, though Phillips said this project may get them there “marginally quicker.”
The Wadsworth Avenue project will go before the Smithfield Planning Board for approval as a comprehensive permit plan, which promotes the development of LMI housing and helps push projects through.
