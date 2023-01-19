SMITHFIELD – Community weekend skating is returning to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink on Sundays beginning Feb. 12 after Councilors Rachel Toppi and John Tassoni said they heard increased demand for public skating.

Town Manager Randy Rossi said 2020 and the coronavirus prevented public skating at the town rink for a time, with leagues renting the majority of the ice time. He said now that social distancing restrictions have been lifted, the community is expressing increased interest in public skating.

