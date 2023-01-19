SMITHFIELD – Community weekend skating is returning to the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink on Sundays beginning Feb. 12 after Councilors Rachel Toppi and John Tassoni said they heard increased demand for public skating.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said 2020 and the coronavirus prevented public skating at the town rink for a time, with leagues renting the majority of the ice time. He said now that social distancing restrictions have been lifted, the community is expressing increased interest in public skating.
“Ice time is in limited supply when balancing all the leagues, organizations and school teams that call the rink home,” he said
The Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink is will be open for public skating on Feb. 12 and March 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Skating will be available every Sunday following March 5.
In addition, public skating is open four days during February vacation from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20, Tuesday, Feb. 21, Thursday, Feb. 23, and Friday, Feb. 24.
“If the level of demand for public skating continues, we will look to add the time back permanently and even evaluate additional available time,” Rossi said.
He noted that the Smithfield Municipal Ice Rink is set up as an enterprise fund that requires the rink to operate and make capital improvements without the use of tax dollars.
Demand for ice time has been enhanced by the lack of skating at local outdoor rinks this winter. For more information, visit www.smithfieldri.com/ice-rink.
