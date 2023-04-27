SMITHFIELD – Without the ability to prove that an unnamed road connecting Mowry Road and Pine Road is no longer being used, the Smithfield Town Council has denied resident Paul McCarthy’s petition to have the town abandon the paper road.
The town may now decide to take ownership of the road and maintain it or leave it as it is.
By McCarthy’s accounts, the paper road, a road only known on a paper map and often unnamed, is rarely used other than his neighbors going for walks and the arrival of an occasional delivery truck. McCarthy, who’s lived at 16 Pine Drive for 20 years, purchased the quarter-acre parcel next door to his home in hopes that the town would allow him to “absorb” the paper road and begin paying taxes on it.
“It’s a dirt path. It’s a very rough area back there. And now that we have landlocked it in, it doesn’t affect anyone,” McCarthy said.
McCarthy said he didn’t have a plan for the road or the property besides keeping children and neighbors who walk the road safe from delivery trucks ”ripping down the road.”
Neighbors opposed the town abandoning the road, saying they hope officials can possibly taking ownership and maintain it. McCarthy said he was aware neighbors opposed the abandonment, and said he would still allow them to use it. As the only abutter, he said, it should be up to him, not them.
“We’d like to make it better, pay taxes on it,” he said.
On April 18, the Town Council heard from Town Planner Michael Phillips how the unnamed road is not shown on any public document or deed other than being named an “unnamed road.”
Town Council President Michael Lawton and Phillips both drove down the road and said the dead-end streets of Pine and Mowry would be difficult to turn around on without the use of the paper road.
McCarthy argued there is enough room to turn around, but neighbors said as a matter of public safety, it would be better to leave the road open.
Public Works Director Gene Allen told Phillips it would be nice to leave an area to turn around.
Allen also confirmed that the paper road is not plowed or maintained, though the two adjoining dead-end streets are plowed.
Questioned by the council, Phillips said he could not give a positive recommendation to abandon the paper road. He said he does not know if it rises to the standard of being abandoned. By McCarthy’s admission, Phillips said, the road still serves a purpose.
“It’s hard to say that it is not being used by the public,” he said.
Lawton said the road is no longer than 125 feet.
“I am not quite sure that it meets the standard of abandonment now if we’re seeing it is being used, even if by delivery trucks, the public is using it, even if its delivery trucks,” he said.
Instead of abandoning the road, the council could now consider maintaining the road, which could mean some grading, plowing and tree maintenance, said Phillips. He said the difficulty in taking on the road is that there is no evidence of deeds of ownership, whether by the town or by another party. He said before adopting the paper road, the town would need to do more deed research. He described ownership is a “mystery.”
Neighbors Marianne and Allen Currie said they would like to see the road start being treated as a town road to enhance access and the ability for people to turn around. Allen also expressed concerns that abandoning the road would limit access for emergency vehicles and to water for utilities and create a dangerous situation for the reversing delivery trucks.
