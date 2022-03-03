SMITHFIELD – Members of the Smithfield Town Council are speaking out against a proposed new state law they say could jeopardize single-family zoning in towns with more than 20,000 residents.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the council unanimously agreed to send Speaker of the House K. Joseph Shekarchi a resolution opposing House Bill H-6638 prohibiting single-family residential zoning and mandating larger municipalities to adopt zoning for middle housing in those zones.
Introduced by Representatives Brianna Henries, David Morales and Karen Alzate, H-6638 would also mandate that the local government of towns with more than 20,000 residents amend comprehensive plans no later than June 20, 2023, to provide multi-unit housing in single-family zones. If the town fails to do so, the town must apply the model middle housing ordinance created by the State Building Standards Committee.
According to the 2020 Census, Smithfield’s population is 22,118 people, and it is the 19th most populated municipality in Rhode Island.
The bill, introduced to the House on Jan. 6, defines middle housing as duplexes, triplexes, quadplexes, townhouses, and cottage clusters, a grouping of no less than four detached housing units within a one-acre footprint that are less than 900 square feet with a common courtyard.
Its purpose would be to expand the supply of affordable housing in urban areas, reduce homelessness, and allow Rhode Island residents to access essential services. Further, the bill would reduce automobile use.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the bill would circumvent the process for reasonable growth in towns.
Town Councilor David Tikoian brought the bill up after hearing about it from neighboring town leaders. He said it would affect 18 municipalities across the state. Some of those communities have put in resolutions opposing the bill, he said.
Tikoian said the council has the residents’ best interest in mind, and he wanted to “get in front of the bill” to say it is ill-conceived and not fair to any city and town.
“There’s available land to build a home so people can raise families, send their kids to school here. We want to provide them the same opportunities that all of us have,” Tikoian said.
He said he is thankful the council was on the same page in supporting the resolution.
Council President Suzy Alba said any residents may also contact their state representatives regarding the bill and let them know how it would affect Smithfield. Smithfield is represented in the General Assembly by Rep. Bernard Hawkins, Rep. Gregory Costantino and Sen. Stephen Archambault.
