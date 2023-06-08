SMITHFIELD – No more than three dogs or three cats are allowed per home after the Town Council approved changes to the recently updated animal ordinance Tuesday.
The provision does not apply to licensed kennels or a litter of puppies under six months of age. Cats or dogs kept on tracts of land larger than three acres devoted to commercial agricultural use are also allowed to have more than three of each animal.
A grandfather clause was added to the ordinance to allow for a person to retain three or more pets with proof of ownership before the ordinance passed.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the change, with Councilor Rachel Toppi against it. Toppi said the ordinance was an example of an “overreaching government.” She said there have been only four cases of animal hoarding in more than two decades.
Animal Control Officer Bob Salisbury said those four instances hurt local property values when two houses were condemned for the removal of more than 80 cats. He said animals in hoarding situations get an unhealthy pack mentality.
Salisbury also noted the added line allowing more than three dogs or cats on a farm. Salisbury said he spoke to representatives at Blackbird Farm and they said they only need one guard dog for more than 16 acres and dozens of animals.
Councilor John Tassoni, who sponsored the revised ordinance and the changes, said the cost of taking care of more than three dogs or cats is exorbitant.
“I don’t want to put my head on the plate where a child gets bit and the owner of the dog can’t afford to get that dog vaccinated,” Tassoni said.
Dennis Tabella of Defenders of Animals said a town without a limit on the number of dogs and cats in a home increases the probability of pet hoarding.
Tabella said non-neutered dogs are more likely to bite, and often bite children living in the same home as the dog. He said in the last three weeks, Rhode Island has four hoarding situations in Central Falls, Cranston, Tiverton and Warwick.
“Pets don’t get the medical care they need. They’re not likely to get spayed or neutered, not likely to have rabies shots, not likely to be licensed in your town, because if it doesn’t have rabies, it can’t be licensed,” said Tabella.
Residents supported the pet limit, including Beth Cironi, who said the expense of having more than three dogs is immense.
“I don’t know the reason why you’d want more than three dogs,” Cironi said.
Later in the evening, the council approved holding a public hearing for the 2024 budget on June 20 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers, 64 Farnum Pike.
The budget proposes a tax levy of $60 million, with an increase of 3.18 percent. The tax levy would result in a property tax rate of $13.88 for residential real estate per $1,000 of assessed valuation, as compared to the current property tax rate of $13.36 per $1,000. Commercial and industrial property would rise to $19.43 per $1,000 of assessed value, compared to the current rate of $18.70 per $1,000 of assessed value. Tangible personal property rates would stay the same at $59.74.
