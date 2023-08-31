SMITHFIELD – Town officials say too many business owners are taking advantage of lax licensing rules, responding that it’s time to clean things up a bit.
During a Town Council work session last Thursday, Aug. 24, Town Clerk Lyn Antonuccio presented the results of her research into what eight or nine other communities do on licensing, saying these changes should have been looked at years ago.
“It’s needed to be done for a long time,” she later told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
While some changes to existing ordinances will be looked at, a whole new section titled “Smithfield licensing board procedures” is also proposed related specifically to liquor licenses.
Much of the discussion was related to the license renewal application. Applications should be submitted by Oct. 1 to allow time for processing prior to Dec. 1 renewal. Failure to submit a timely application shall be grounds for denying renewal.
It also offers some reasons for the council refusing to renew the license for cause, including disorderly conduct incidents, failure to comply with state and local health and safety laws, failure to comply with state and local alcoholic beverage laws, delinquency of applicant in payment of tangible taxes and application fees, and failure to furnish a certificate of good standing by the Rhode Island Division of Taxation.
Prices for licenses wouldn’t change, said Antonuccio, who added that the town isn’t treating everyone consistently right now.
Town Council President Michael Lawton said officials continually let it go when people miss deadlines, and it would benefit the town to get “somewhat strict” on this front, perhaps shutting down a business until they get their licenses in order.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said there’s some flexibility within the fine schedule. The last thing officials want to do is make it painful to do business, he said, but they need to be “fair to the 99 percent who are doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Councilor Sean Kilduff agreed, opposing open-ended extensions without consequences.
“They know what they can get away with,” said Antonuccio.
Councilors discussed rules that would require everything from a business to be submitted other than approval from the Department of Health to even get on an agenda. For renewals, specifically, the biggest thing is sign-off from the Division of Taxation, they said.
Councilor Rachel Toppi suggested perhaps having the town sergeant do the enforcement, but was quick to agree with Rossi when he responded that the current environment and the way things are calls for a police officer in many instances and he wouldn’t want to send the sergeant to every business.
Toppi noted that they don’t want to embarrass business owners, but she completely understands why an officer would be sent. Rossi also said they “don’t’ want to be jerks to anybody,” but they want to be safe about the process.
The council briefly discussed the potential for someday handing out a fifth Class A liquor license, and Lawton said he’s among those who would be in favor of it if it ever does come up, as he supports adding new business. He said there’s no real reason to have a procedure if there’s no appetite to add such a license, but the town will need such a process if a Class A store ever closes.
Lawton said the changes being discussed should be properly vetted. Among the changes he’d make, he said, would be to eliminate some of the many fees the town lists.
Antonuccio is going to partner with Tax Assessor Chris Celeste and IT Director Dave Duchesneau on expanding electronic licensing to all departments, said Rossi, accelerating the process with faster sign-offs for applications. Antonuccio said it will mean easier reminders and less paperwork overall.
Councilor Sean Kilduff thanked Antonuccio for her good work. He noted some outdated items that should be changed, including a $1 fee for dance permits and $20 fee per machine if anyone ever wanted to open an arcade in town.
Toppi also said restrictions around yard sales “are ridiculous” and should be cut back, though council members agreed with Rossi that some residents need to do a better job removing their yard sale signs.
