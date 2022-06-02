SMITHFIELD – Smithfield may be on the hook for infrastructure repairs at Deer Run Estates off Clark Road after developer Clark Homes defaulted on the construction project.
Assistant Solicitor Scott Levesque said that for now, the town is stepping in to use bond money to cover repairs on the project. He said the scope of work, which includes pavement and lighting, is beyond the limit to approve without going out to bid.
Once the bid is awarded, a contractor will proceed with top-coating and putting streetlights in at Deer Run Estates.
“It’s the last major hurdle to get through to get the project back on track,” Levesque said.
Levesque said he anticipates that the bond funds will cover the repairs, but “there could be a problem.”
The Planning Board approved the 20-lot subdivision on 53 acres, connected to Lincoln and on Clark Road, in 2018. Developers opted to pay a fee in lieu of building affordable housing units. Abutters and nearby residents expressed concerns that the development would create unnecessary added traffic to Clark Road.
At 75 percent complete in October 2019, the Planning Board agreed to a bond of $349,069, or about 32 percent of the total estimated cost of all public improvements.
At 90 percent complete in January 2020, the Planning Board approved a request by the developer for a reduction of the bond by $115,684, to retain $233,285.
In January of this year, Levesque presented the Planning Board with several issues concerning lighting and problematic pavement at Deer Run Estates, and said Town Engineer Kevin Cleary issued a notice of violation to the developer. Levesque said he did not receive an adequate response. At the time, Levesque said his office was put on notice and bond money was put aside to ensure the deficiencies are corrected.
The ordeal left a bad taste in Planning Board chair Al Gizzarelli’s mouth, who asked Levesque if it is possible to ban the developer from ever building in Smithfield again after obviously defaulting on a project.
“That’s not how things work in America, unfortunately,” Levesque said.
Levesque said the issue lies with the town taking a cash check in lieu of a bond. He said if it were bonded, the town would be dealing with the bank, and it would be their problem.
“That’s how you protect yourself. All you can do is protect yourself,” Levesque said.
Gizzarelli replied that the town should no longer take cash bonds, as it will be all the money available for a defaulted project.
“Common knowledge is that it is probably going to go over this (cost) and the town is probably going to pay for it,” Gizzarelli said.
