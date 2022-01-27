SMITHFIELD – In light of a Smithfield-based testing site that had several complaints about failing to provide test results, officials hae opened a new town-run testing site in the same location to meet the local need for COVID testing.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said the store, Center for COVID Control, located at 9 Cedar Swamp Rd., was the target of multiple complaints to the Rhode Island Department of Health for failing to provide testing results and delivering incorrect diagnoses.
The Center for COVID Control ran two storefronts in Rhode Island, including one in West Warwick. Multiple online reviews featured complaints about workers not being at the location, long waits, and testing without results being returned.
The Smithfield site has since closed, and town officials decided to open their own site at the same location, regulated by the RIDOH beginning Wednesday, Jan. 26. The site will open on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
“This is 100 percent legit,” Rossi said.
Rossi said the Fire Department, Emergency Management Agency and town administration worked with state health officials and the COVID response team to establish the site. Associated costs will be covered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“We completed the process of getting this site up and running in a relatively short amount of time. This service will give our residents a quick and convenient testing location here in Smithfield,” Rossi said.
He said take-home tests are available at the site as well, with identification.
“We want to stay ahead of the curve by continuing to test people,” he said.
Rossi added that the storefront at 9 Cedar Swamp Road provides easy access and plenty of parking.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said the opening of the additional testing site is another great service provided by the town to help residents stay safe and hopefully get closer to the end of the pandemic.
Every home in the U.S. is eligible for up to four free at-home COVID-19 tests, available at www.covidtests.gov. Anyone interested in finding a COVID testing location should use the state’s test locator at covid.ri.gov/testing.
