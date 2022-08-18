SMITHFIELD – Smithfield unveiled its new five-year capital improvement plan last week, including more than $59 million in projects in fiscal years 2023-2027.
The proposal is part of the 20-year plan, which is reviewed and updated every year, said Town Manager Randy Rossi. It includes all town departments.
Projects include:
• $880,823 from special revenue for equipment reserve funds for vehicle replacement, firearms training facility construction, traffic messaging signs, and leased vehicle payments at the Police Department;
• $78,000 from general funds for rear sidewalks and a conversion van at the Senior Center;
• $122,500 from general funds for underground oil tank removal and gutter replacement at the East Smithfield Library;
• $25,000 from the general fund for a new fire alarm box at the Greenville Public Library;
• $905,000 from the general fund for various technology upgrades, renovations, HVAC replacement, a new handicap ramp, new vehicle, and replacing the parking area at Town Hall.
• The School Department has the largest need with more than $22.4 million in capital improvement projects paid for using a variety of accounts including the general fund, the school balance, the school capital reserve fund, and bonds. Projects include the Boyle Athletic Field replacement, vehicle replacement, bathroom and auditorium renovations at the high school, major repairs and replacement of HVAC systems, flooring abatement and replacement, door and hardware replacement, the courtyard project, locker room renovations, the generator and fire suppression project, ceiling replacement, window replacement, master clock and intercom system placement, gymnasium renovations, and other miscellaneous renovation projects.
• The Engineering Department is looking to invest $6.5 million in capital improvements throughout town, including sidewalk projects at Indian Run, Thurber Boulevard, Capron Road, and Stillwater Road. In addition, the department plans to replace culverts at Mountaindale Road, Tarklin Road and Julien Street. Lastly, there are plans for a drainage system replacement at Spencer Street and improvements at Cross Street. Engineering projects will be paid for using a variety of general funds, state grants, impact fees, and funding from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank.
• The Fire Department needs more than $5 million in improvements over the next five years, paid for using the special revenue and emergency medical services fund, to pay for station renovations at all three stations, protective clothing, vehicle replacement for the deputy chief and new fire, rescue and pumper trucks. A new fire hose is needed, as well as two sets of airbags, two sets of Jaws of Life, and to construct the Morton Building at the Log Road Station.
• The Public Works Department needs a little more than $4 million, paid with general funds, for phase one renovation design services, leased vehicle payments, portable heavy truck lifts, a brine-mixing system, garage floor and roof replacement, building evaluations at animal control, refuse and recycling containers, and horizontal and vertical alignment intersection improvements.
• Parks and Recreation is seeking $1.5 million in capital improvements, paid through the general fund, for renovations at Whipple Field, Burgess Field and Willow Field, parking expansion and a maintenance facility at Deerfield Park. Department representatives plan to move the senior league to Burgess Field, put in new ADA-compliant bleachers across town, and replace light-duty vehicles.
• The Smithfield Ice Rink needs $2.5 million in repairs, paid for with its reserve fund, including a new desiccant dehumidification system, new ice resurfacing garage, parking lot replacement, new locker room, lobby and conference room and a new zamboni.
• The Sewer Authority is looking for $4.4 million in capital improvements, paid from its reserve fund, state grants, and the R.I. Infrastructure Bank, and with the largest projects including $875,000 for upgrades to the collection system at the Camp Street Pump Station and $690,000 for Sewer Evaluation Studies. Other projects include chlorination and disinfecting system upgrades, secondary treatment system upgrades, bathroom upgrades, a tank cover, buildings, roofing and HVAC upgrades at the Wastewater Treatment Center.
The Sewer Authority will also upgrade the collection system at the Whipple Avenue pump station and the Stillwater Interceptor. More projects are needed at the Wastewater Treatment Center and throughout town, including pump station generators at the Latham Farm and Burlington Pump Station.
Lastly, the Water Supply Board needs $10 million in capital improvements, mostly paid from its reserve fund, including rehabilitation of the Burlingame Water Tank, water main replacement on Douglas Pike and Routes 7 and 295, and water main installation on Ridge Road, Stillwater Road and George Washington Highway. Other projects include engineering for capital projects and light-duty fleet replacement.
Both the Sewer Authority and Water Supply Board would pay for projects using reserve funds and money from the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, with the Sewer Authority using some state grants.
