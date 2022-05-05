SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Town Council presented 24 projects and uses to spend the $6.545 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, including completing the Boyle Athletic Complex, recreation programs, and business grants.
The council tabled the item to be looked at again after the town approves the budget on June 21. Town Councilor Angelica Bovis said there is no rush to approve the ARPA spending list, and hopes the budget will give clarity on where it should be spent.
Town Council President Suzy Alba said many of the capital improvement projects will affect all residents.
Funds must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 21, 2026.
The town proposed 24 projects and uses, including:
Business assistance grant program for $100,000
Funds to provide micro-grants up to $3,000 to Smithfield businesses to support economic recovery from COVID.
Town-wide ADA compliant bleacher replacement program $60,000
The program would replace existing bleachers at Smithfield recreation fields to comply with safety codes and ADA requirements.
Tri-town Animal Shelter Capital Contribution $240,000
Pays for the town’s upfront capital contribution to enter an agreement with North Providence and Johnston for a new animal shelter for 20 years.
Boyle Athletic Complex $1,600,000
Pays a portion of the project, which includes a new turf multi-sport field, running track and area for track and field events, scoreboard, press box and bleachers.
Burgess Field Improvements $93,500
The project includes the removal and replacement of dugouts, playing field renovations, improvements to the perimeter fence, and redesign of the parking area.
East Smithfield Neighborhood Center $550,000
Funding would assist in overall project costs including housing the Recreation Department, Department of Human Services, Food Pantry, Health Services, Smithfield Youth Council, Social Services and community programming.
Smithfield Public Libraries $100,000
$50,000 to each library to provide for the two public libraries to complete capital improvement projects such as flooring, an additional checkout station and equipment replacement at each location.
Emergency Management Equipment $40,000
Would pay for personal protective equipment, upgrade to emergency services unit 1, response equipment upgrades and additions, and equipment for the Emergency Operations Center.
Georgiaville Pond Aeration System $21,600
The project includes two additional underwater aeration units to continue to improve the pond.
Innovation Grant Funding $60,000
Formed to allow any Town Department to create an idea to prototype or pilot that expands or increases the effectiveness of systems or creates a new service. Funds would help get the project started for the next fiscal year.
Mental Health and Substance Use Support $150,000
Funding would help with the overall social services and support the needs of the community regarding mental health, and substance use issues whose symptoms worsened during the pandemic.
Modernization of town-wide cyber network $400,000
All town locations would be updated with new Wi-Fi, routers and switches.
Public Safety Equipment for police and fire $700,000
Funding would purchase Engine 1, and three police vehicles as part of the vehicle replacement program.
Recreation programming, equipment, part-time staff $200,000
Funding would pay for capital equipment investments, programming and a part-time, temporary program coordinator.
Refuse/recycling program containers $16,000
The money would be used to purchase two containers for the collection of additional recycling materials for all the Department of Public Works.
Road improvements/ paving $400,000
Funding would be infused into the town’s pavement management plan to pay for additional roadways this paving season.
School capital projects $400,000
Pays for improvements at the Smithfield High School Auditorium including theatrical lights, sound system, accessibility improvements to the stage, and minor aesthetic improvements. Additionally, the gymnasium floors at Gallagher Middle School would be refinished and painted, bleachers replaced and new wall pads installed.
Senior Center Conversion Van $70,000
The purchase of the new van would be used to cycle out the spare van and transition the main van into a spare role.
Senior Center Rear sidewalk reconstruction $15,000
The redesign and reconstruction of the rear sidewalk area to reduce flooding in the bocce court and surrounding areas.
Town Council Chambers virtual equipment $24,000
Upgrades to town’s audio and visual capabilities for recordings and hybrid meetings inside the Council Chambers.
Town Hall HVAC replacement $400,000
Replacing outdated equipment and installing HVAC systems to include central air with full air exchange systems.
Town website redesign and development $30,000
Full redesign of the town’s website to allow mobile viewing, improved flow of information and enhanced technology.
Whipple Field parking and entrance $275,000
Pays for the purchase of the adjacent lot to expand parking to provide an additional 30 spaces.
