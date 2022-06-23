SMITHFIELD – With no questions from the Town Council or members of the public, the $82 million Smithfield budget was passed on Tuesday, with a tax levy increase of 1.75 percent.
The fiscal year 2022-2023 budget includes $61,098,009 tax levy, which is an increase of $1,052,916 from last year to pay for the $82,986,155 budget. The town anticipates $21,888,146 in revenues, including state and federal aid, revenue from capital expenditures and operations, and a $600,000 cushion from the fund balance.
Due to increased valuation in property values, in some places homes seeing an increase of up to 30 percent in value, the tax levy rate has decreased.
The new residential tax rate is $13.30 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a decrease of 22 percent from the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The commercial tax rate did not change, and remained at $18.70 per $1,000 assessed value.
The School Department will receive a large chunk of the budget, or $41,224,800, an increase of two percent from 2022.
During the Tuesday night meeting, council members praised the work of the Budget and Financial Review Board in making the budget in conjunction with Town Manager Randy Rossi.
Sitting as chair at the meeting with Council President Suzy Alba absent, Council Vice President Sean Kilduff said the budget was very detailed, and served as proof that the town can continue to move forward.
In 2020, residents voted to abolish the Financial Town Meeting, where residents could make changes and vote on the budget at a public meeting during its approval process, for a Budget and Financial Review Board. The board meets throughout the year, and reviews the town manager’s proposed budget before sending it to the council for approval.
Both the BFRB and the council hold public hearings, while interviewing department administrators, where residents can suggest changes to the budget.
Council member Angelica Bovis complimented the BFRB for its hard work, and said the board did an “absolutely amazing job.”
“It really is amazing how much work get put into these short amount of pages,” Bovis said.
Councilors David Tikoian and T. Michael Lawton echoed Kilduff and Bovis’ sentiments.
“It was great. They worked the budget left, right, up, down, backward and forwards,” Tikoian said.
A copy of the budget is available on the town’s website at www.smithfieldri.com.
Later in the evening, the council approved the second half of the American Rescue Plan Act spending, equating to $3.1 million of $6.5 million. Rossi said the town waited to finish the budget before finishing off its spending plan for the APRA funds to maximize Rhode Island Department of Education reimbursements and department budgets.
Projects include:
$875,500 for renovations to the Boyle Athletic Complex;
$80,000 for protective clothing and the Morton Building at the Fire Department;
$125,000 for a scag mower, dump truck with plow and Willow Field rehabilitation to the Parks and Recreation Department;
$93,500 for equipment at the Department of Public Works;
$70,000 for the Indian Run and Wampum Sidewalk Project and 305 Mountaindale Road culvert investigation to the Legislative and Policy Department;
$30,000 for a vehicle replacement at Town Hall;
$25,000 for roof repairs at the Senior Center;
$1.6 million to road improvements;
$100,000 for sidewalks;
$100,000 for Whipple Field Parking and Entrance;
and $60,000 for Innovation Grant Funding.
