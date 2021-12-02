SMITHFIELD – According to a recent report by Assistant Supt. Sara Monaco, 151 students living in Smithfield attend non-public schools, costing the town $52,441 in expenses. Of the 151 non-public school students, 63 students are being homeschooled this year.
In addition to the $52,441, the district pays $253,934 in out-of-district tuitions for students.
At the request of School Committee member Rose Marie Cipriano, Monaco reported the district’s spending on students who do not attend Smithfield public schools.
Monaco said non-public school students are treated equally to public school students, and the district is required to pay for the same books, training and professional development. Rhode Island law mandates that the district pays for the items to keep all students on an even playing field, Monaco said.
Expenses include $21,656 for a traveling nurse and benefits, which includes funding for training. Smithfield spends $8,951 for transportation for one bus to bring students to private schools.
Also, $6,050 is spent on non-public school textbooks, which is reimbursed by the state. Monaco said the district keeps and re-uses books as much as possible. She said this year required more textbooks than in the past.
Federal grants also cover consultation, speech therapy, training and software for $21,833, with no impact there on local taxpayer money, Monaco said.
