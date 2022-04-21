SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department is considering forming a partnership with the Smithfield Sportsman’s Club by investing up to $250,000 in the club in exchange for use of its shooting range.
According to Smithfield Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur, the discussion involves several parties, including the Town Council, SPD, and representatives of the Smithfield Sportsman’s Club located at 14 Walter Carey Road.
The chief said it’s premature to discuss specifics of the partnership, including scope and cost. Further discussion is needed, he said.
According to a presentation created by St. Sauveur and Detective Lt. Cory Carpenter, Smithfield does not have a dedicated firearms range to use for training, and has used other police ranges in the state. Some of the other ranges do not allow rifle and shotgun use, and therefore there are only a few police ranges that are used.
There are issues of getting in a range slot, costing valuable time and money to travel to and from distant ranges. The presentation also states that society is demanding more police training due to recent events.
Two potential solutions are proposed, including constructing a new police firearms range or collaborating with the SSC. In the first case, location, cost and upkeep are issues, especially since it only gets used for a limited amount of time.
A partnership with the SSC would mean the SPD working with the club to make improvements, which would give both groups a state-of-the-art shooting range, according to police.
Possible improvements include an outdoor Meggitt bullet stop with a rubber compound on the 25-yard range, a state-of-the-art moving target system, paving the 25-yard range in front of the Meggitt bullet stop, and storage for equipment and supplies.
According to the presentation, the SPD does not wish to change the SSC and is looking for a set amount of weekdays per month to have exclusive use of the facility for police training. The SSC would have full use of the range and equipment on days not reserved for police.
The town’s insurance would cover the SPD and employees during training at the SSC. This would require a memorandum of understanding between the SPD and SSC. Both the SPD and SSC would appoint members for a joint committee to ensure all improvements are agreed upon and to accomplish common goals.
In the SPD’s initial presentation to the SSC, the SPD currently has four training times at the range per year, but would like to increase that number, and according to the presentation, the department may need to increase firearm training under Rhode Island law.
Existing annual firearm trainings includes spring pistol qualifications outdoors in May, summer rifle and shotgun qualification outdoors in August or September, fall low-light/no-light training outdoors in November, and a winter indoor firearms simulator in March.
Next steps according to the presentation include receiving an endorsement from the Sportsman’s Club and Town Council to proceed with the plan, establishing a range committee to develop project specifications, creation and approval of the memorandum, council authorization of engineering and design services proposals, selection of a firm, and construction.
According to the SSC website, the club was founded in 1917 to promote game conservation and legislation favorable to sportsmen. With more than 300 members with interest in a range of sports including hunting, fishing, target shooting and archery, the organization continues to be an active community working toward its original goals.
