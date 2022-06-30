SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield Police Department will purchase a mobile command center for $331,000 that will help officers during emergencies and planned events, according to Chief Richard St. Sauveur.
The Town Council approved spending $331,865 in American Rescue Plan Act funds and money from the Police Department’s restricted revenue fund for the custom-built command unit. Police checked out units from elsewhere to see what would fit best in Smithfield.
St. Sauveur said the mobile command center will be used for emergency events in town, as well as planned events such as food truck nights or fireworks.
The 2022 Ford F550 features four 32-inch Samsung QLED TVs, a heavy-duty telescoping pneumatic mast with a camera with HDTV 1080 and 31x optical zoom, and two exterior lights.
It will have three dedicated work stations with radio systems, an exterior work area, a large conference table/work area, three dry-erase boards, custom aluminum cabinets for storage, continuous PVC flooring, microwave and powered refrigeration.
In 2005, Smithfield entered an agreement with Burrillville, Glocester and North Smithfield to purchase a mobile command center, St. Sauveur said. While it was a “pretty good” partnership, the chief said the town would not be interested in entering another shared contract for a command center.
“Eventually, the vehicle got old, it became expensive, and we got rid of it,” St. Sauveur said.
He said while the vehicle worked well, other departments did not keep up with repairs as well as Smithfield.
“It’s a matter of accountability and taking care of your equipment. If it’s owned by us, it will be taken care of by us, and it will be well taken care of,” he said.
St. Sauveur said the mobile command center could be loaned out to other towns, but assigned Smithfield police officers will staff it.
The custom-built truck will take about nine months to be built before it is delivered to Smithfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.