SMITHFIELD – Representatives from the Smithfield Department of Public Works will begin demolition of the town’s football field and track to make way for the $4 million Boyle Athletic Complex project, says School Facilities Director Angelo Mencucci.
During Monday’s School Committee meeting, Mencucci said he anticipates the project to be on a budget and on time on Nov. 17. The project includes a synthetic turf field, scoreboard, bleachers, running track, and track and field event spaces.
He said there will be a meeting held this week to prepare for the demolition of the field including the identification of underground utilities, areas of salvage and other areas to remain in place.
Mencucci said as of right now, the project does not include a fence around the field. School board member Richard Iannitelli said he would like to see a fence there in the future, and said he would like it to be considered a priority add-on if money allows it.
He said he is considering asking demolition crews to keep the existing fence during the construction process rather than put up a temporary fence to keep people out of the construction zone.
“We want to make sure the contractor is part of the dialogue. Don’t demolish something that may be used in their model,” Mencucci said.
Iannitelli asked officials to inform members of the public of the impending demolition of the track, adding that people use it all summer.
“We certainly have plenty of people who rely on that track to walk,” Iannitelli said.
He said the complex will not cost more than $4 million. Supt. Dawn Bartz said of the $2 million in capital funds the School Department provided for the project, it has spent $457,483 to this point.
Iannitelli continued to be skeptical of using a turf field rather than grass. The turf field will come with an 10-year warranty and is made with a 100 percent recycled material. Iannitelli joked that the geese that leave a mess on the field will no longer be interested in hanging around.
The Boyle Athletic Complex project also includes installing HVAC units and other energy improvements at the high school, for a total of $8.6 million. The project will not need bonding, and with the energy improvements, will be eligible for between 35-50 percent reimbursement from the Rhode Island Department of Education.
