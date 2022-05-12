SMITHFIELD – Smithfield High School senior Megan Nicholson says she remembers her mother, Doreen Nicholson, as a friend who was taken from the world too soon when she died suddenly in 2018 from heart complications.
The Smithfield National Honor Society, of which Nicholson is a member, will honor Doreen and the hundreds of thousands of people who are affected by heart disease every year with the Smithfield High School Sentinel Legacy gala on May 14 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The SNHS is teamed up with the American Heart Association for the fundraising event, which, though free to attend, is expected to bring in around $10,000 this year. The event raised $15,000 last year, Nicholson said, but with rising costs, she anticipates it will bring in less this year. Some funds are used toward the Doreen Nicholson Scholarship Fund, available to Smithfield students.
Nicholson will honor her mom with the assistance of Kendra Scott Jewelry, which worked with Nicholson to design a custom piece to commemorate the occasion. The piece is available online and at the event.
Michael Moreau of Kendra Scott Jewelry, presented Nicholson with one of her memorial necklaces in advance of the event, and said he was grateful to work with the town and Smithfield students.
Doreen was a mother of four and a pillar in the Smithfield community. She was involved with the PTA, coached, volunteered and was considered a selfless person, according to Nicholson.
SNHS President Tyler Rose said the high school, at 90 Pleasant View Ave., will be decorated in red for the event, and will host many food and drink vendors around Smithfield offering selections of favorite menu items.
“It’s going to be incredible. Bigger and better than ever,” Rose said.
Rose said the event will be similar to years past, with vendors such as the American Heart Association, fitness demonstrations from local gyms, and live entertainment, including acts performed by student-actors from the student written and produced play, “Gatsby the Musical.”
Guests enter the school on a red carpet, and there are red balloon photo opportunities, including large light-up letters. SNHS asks that attendees wear reds, pinks or whites to the gala, though formal attire is not necessary.
“Think casual formal,” Nicholson said.
The gala also features raffles with items donated to the event. Rose said he is impressed because the SNHS students no longer has to seek out vendors, and generous Smithfield business owners now reach out to help with the gala.
“That’s how incredible this town is. We’re really grateful,” Rose said.
SNHS member Marissa McDonough said the Smithfield Police and Fire Departments and Emergency Management Agency will hold CPR demonstrations in the media center as well as self-defense classes. She added that daycare will be available for families.
“Anyone, of any age can come and have fun,” McDonough said.
Donations can be made at the event or online at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/SHSAHA or text SHSAHA to 71777.
For more information on the gala, donation links, the Kendra Scott necklace and more, visit sites.google.com/spsstudents.org/smithfieldheartgala/home.
