SMITHFIELD – Residents should not use last year’s tax rate to estimate this year’s tax bill after property values jumped an average of 30 percent through a revaluation.
According to Smithfield Tax Assessor Christopher Celeste, residents and business owners should expect to see revaluation letters in the mail soon, if not already. Property owners can contact his office at 401-233-1014 if the letter is not received.
Celeste added that confusion about the revaluation process is very typical and his office is here to help.
On the positive side, Celeste said Smithfield homeowners seeing an average bump of 30 percent in value can use that toward home equity.
On the other hand, residents are seeing sticker shock when applying new values to the current tax rate.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said with the new values and no substantial increase in the budget, the new tax rate for the 2022-2023 fiscal year will be well below $14. It was $17.13 for residential properties in the 2021-2022 year ending June 30.
By law, communities are not allowed to use revaluations to boost revenues, and must lower tax rates to account for the overall increase in values. Communities across Rhode Island are seeing significant property value increases as the real estate market remains on a torrid pace.
“The revaluation process is a standalone process to equitably value your property,” said Rossi. “Changes in values have no effect on your taxes whatsoever. Do not apply current tax rates to a future year. The tax rate (in 2022-2023) will be significantly less than prior years.”
Rossi said the revaluation has nothing to do with the tax rate, which is created with the budget. Rather, revaluations re-stabilized the tax base to ensure each property owner is paying their correct portion in relation to their home’s value and neighboring values.
Typically speaking, one-third of properties increase in value, one-third decrease, and one-third stay the same. Celeste said Smithfield is pretty much on target with those percentages.
The town conducts statistical revaluations every three years to find current market values on real estate in town, including homes, businesses, condos and vacant lots. Every ninth year, a full revaluation is conducted.
A full revaluation typically involves staff entering people’s homes to look at upkeep, improvements, expansion and other factors that would affect the value of the property. Due to COVID, assessors this year knocked on doors and questioned residents, but did not enter.
The median single-family home in Smithfield is valued at $388,350, and the median condo is at $258,000. There are 1,395 condos in Smithfield, and 6,516 single-family homes.
Celeste said property values typically increase by 10 to 12 percent a year. He said interest rates and the supply of homes are low, which means homes can be sold at higher prices than their assessed value, he said.
Rossi said the low supply of homes in Smithfield is real, and speaks to the quality of services, schools, and living the town offers.
Rather than the typical 30 to 50 percent entry rate on a full revaluation year, Celeste said Smithfield had a 50 percent response rate this time around. He said the higher response rate is most likely due to not having assessors enter the home.
Celeste said assessors ask property owners questions to ensure the town’s data is correct. If owners would like to discuss the revaluation process or dispute their property value, hearings can be scheduled with the town’s revaluation firm, Vision Government Solutions, at 888-844-4300, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, by this Friday, March 11. Hearings can be set up online at www.vgsi.com/schedule for single parcels only.
Written appeals can be sent to Vision Revaluation Review, c/o Smithfield Assessor’s Office, 64 Farnum Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917.
“We want people to feel comfortable with the process,” Rossi said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.