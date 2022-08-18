SMITHFIELD – In response to accusations that time stamps were altered on declaration papers for Senate District 22 candidate David Tikoian, Smithfield has purchased an electronic time stamp device to prevent further disputes.
Town Manager Randy Rossi said Monday that the electronic machine is easily programmable, and can be used to date any time-sensitive document brought to the town.
Officials are also confirming that Tikoian submitted his paperwork properly to qualify for the ballot. Rossi said video showed Tikoian arriving to Town Hall prior to 4 p.m. to submit his qualifying papers.
“It’s one of those things that this is the way it’s always been done. We never want people to feel disenfranchised,” Rossi said.
As soon as the town learned of the issues, Rossi said a new time stamp machine was purchased and installed last week.
Rossi said the dispute, where former Rhode Island State Police Supt. Steven O’Donnell, who has long had a personal dispute with Tikoian, questioned why the date on Tikoian’s declaration of candidacy papers was apparently altered, and expressed concerns that the papers were not submitted by the deadline.
During the Aug. 9 Town Council meeting, O’Donnell said the papers were “an altered document.” Tikoian’s papers show the time-stamped document altered from what appears to be a backward “J” and “:50 p.m.” to 3:50 p.m. Tikoian previously worked under O’Donnell’s command at the Rhode Island State Police.
“In the world I used to live in, those documents used to be investigated,” O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell asked for video proof that Tikoian submitted his candidacy papers before the 4 p.m. deadline on June 29. Rossi would later confirm that surveillance showed Tikoian meeting the deadline.
Town Clerk Lyn Antonuccio explained that the documents were submitted on time, and the hand-written 3 looked like a 5, so she wrote over the original to clarify the correct time.
Town Manager Randy Rossi confirmed Antonuccio’s statement, and said the Secretary of State’s office also confirmed the time of Tikoian’s declaration to be 3:50 p.m.
O’Donnell said he felt Tikoian’s declaration of candidacy, which was done at the final hour when incumbent Sen. Stephen Archambault withdrew from the race, took away from other residents’ opportunity to run in the Senate race.
“That’s what happened here, and it’s not fair,” he said.
While Tikoian did not speak at the meeting, he told The Valley Breeze and Observer that he remains focused on the real issues facing the community. Those issues include the economy, education, public safety, the environment, housing, aid to cities and town, and tax exemptions for seniors and veterans.
“My declaration for candidacy was filed on time and in accordance with the rules and regulations promulgated by the Board of Elections. The Secretary of State’s office has already confirmed with the town clerk, Ms. Antonuccio, that the declaration paperwork was filed before the June 29, 4 p.m. deadline,” Tikoian said.
Tikoian faces progressive Democrat Melanie DuPont in the September primary. The winner of the primary will face Republican Paul Santucci, a former Town Council president, for the District 22 seat
In a statement released on Twitter, DuPont said people have the right to demand adherence to the law from elected officials. She said an altered document attempting to hide missing the deadline shows a lack of integrity.
“I hope the primary voters speak as one to prevent Tikoian’s ascension on Sept. 13,” she said.
Santucci said the timestamp deficiency was a blatant shortcoming by the town and that it defied logic that an antiquated system would still be used today. He said his common sense would cause him to strike out any issues on a candidacy form, and have it re-stamped and signed by the clerk.
“The integrity of the document in question should be investigated by the Rhode Island Board of Elections and Smithfield needs to take a more serious approach to processing such vital election documents,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.