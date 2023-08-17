SMITHFIELD – Thousands of Smithfield residents and Little League supporters came out on Monday to help raise $31,000 to support players and families as they headed to the Little League World Series this week.
The 12-year-old all-star team earned a spot in the World Series in Williamsport, Penn., after winning the Rhode Island tournament, then regionals and the Metro Division Championship for the first time in the 72 years of Smithfield Little League.
Smithfield Little League was set to begin bracket play on Wednesday, Aug. 16, televised on ESPN, facing nine other teams from the U.S., and 10 international teams.
Supporters held a pep rally at Deerfield Park Monday afternoon and early evening to help ease the financial burden of winning.
Smithfield Little League Board President Shanyn Turner said the goal of Monday’s fundraiser was to raise $36,000 to cover travel, lodging, and food expenses incurred on the path to victory.
Turner said that total amounted to only $3,000 per family. She said one family called from the road in distress at learning the cost to stay in a hotel in the area for one night was upwards of $700. Turner said she wants to make sure every family receives aid, and more if possible for those who need it.
“It’s not a lot of money. The family and kids are all exhausted. Some parents haven’t worked in a week or more. It’s taking a financial toll,” Turner said.
After reaching the goal of $15,000 to get the baseball team to Bristol, Conn., for the Metro Regionals last Friday, Turner said she is confident Smithfield residents’ support would be enough.
The rally, which Turner put together in about 40 hours after learning of the regional win, was filled with parents and youth in baseball gear. My Cousin Vinny’s Rentals provided bouncy houses, a dunking booth, and a monster truck. Other companies donated water or raffle items.
Turner said she had to call in every favor, but it worked and people and businesses gave generously. There were games throughout the event, which saw many residents stop by to donate to the team.
“We rallied together as a community to let this team know that we’re here, we see you and we support you,” Turner said.
Included in the donations was $2,500 from the town, $1,000 each from House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi and Rep. Gregory Costantino, and former Rep. Bernard Hawkins.
Other Council members donated privately, including Councilor Richard Iannotti and John Tassoni. Tassoni criticized councilors Iannotti and Rachel Toppi for voting against helping the team financially, a measure that passed with members T. Michael Lawton, Sean Kilduff, and Tassoni approving.
Turner said she received calls from California to Florida from former residents wanting to donate, including former players.
“We may be the smallest state, but we have the biggest heart,” she said.
Turner, who was recently elected to the role of president of the league, is what member Paul Chobanian called the heart and soul of the league. Her son, Joshua Turner, is a junior at Smithfield High School and played Little League since he was 4 years old.
“This program wouldn’t run without her,” he said.
Turner said fall ball registration recently opened up, and she is seeing new players inspired by Smithfield Little League’s achievements. Turner said the 12-year-old team is different and has the desire to win it all.
More information on signing up is available at www.smithfieldlittleleague.org.
The team practices seven days per week, and Turner said during practice, it is “not social hour.”
“They’re hungry. They want it. This is their dream,” she said.
Smithfield’s support for its team was in full force at last Friday night’s title game of the Metro Regionals at Breen Field in Bristol, Conn. Up and down Mix Street, which ran adjacent to the third-base line, and in the parking lot behind the trees in left field, Rhode Island license plates clearly outnumbered the ones from New York.
After the all-stars topped regional and three-time New York champion Massapequa Coast, 7-1, and posed for a picture with their new championship banner on the pitcher’s mound, they cleaned up their dugout and exited the field under the first-base bleachers. Waiting for them was a large gathering of Smithfield fans decked in green and gold, eager to congratulate their boys of summer.
The support throughout the week and that night “was absolutely crazy,” manager Eric Gibree said. “And if you stayed in town, every restaurant and bar had the (championship) game going.”
As a customer development specialist, “I work with a lot of restaurants in Rhode Island, and I got text messages from every owner, manager, and chef,” Gibree said. “‘We got the game on. Good luck.’ The entire town has been behind us and it’s been fantastic.”
