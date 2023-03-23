SMITHFIELD – A tentative agreement between Smithfield and the International Association of Firefighters Local 2050 will bring significant savings on overtime costs, say officials.
The Town Council unanimously agreed to the collective bargaining agreement with the Local 2050 Tuesday night that will bring savings while helping to reduce the long-term liability associated with compensatory time cash-outs, said Town Administrator Randy Rossi.
Rossi said the agreement includes modifications to the health care plan by reducing medical coverage costs for the town while increasing employees’ contribution for coverage.
Employees will increase contributions of other post-employment benefits and the private fire pension fund. Rossi said the largest cost increase is the town’s increased contribution to the fire pension plan, which will help the town in reaching the necessary funding levels to meet the future needs of the plan.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved accepting a three-year $3.6 million SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant to hire 12 new firefighters to achieve full staffing levels for the department. Fire Chief Robert Seltzer said the grant will also help reduce response times and improve response efficiency across town.
There is no cost-sharing with the grant, Seltzer said, and it will pay 100 percent of the salaries for the additional firefighters for three years.
Seltzer said by the time the grant expires in three years, the Fire Department will be in a better position to hire at least four full-time employees to fill gaps in service. Technically, he said, the department needs four people staffed around the clock, including two on the emergency medical services rescues, one on the ladder truck, and one floater.
Seltzer said that statistically, the Fire Department is receiving 200 more calls for service per year, and the department will need to continue to add staffed apparatus to handle all the EMS and fire calls.
“In five to eight years from now, we may need to put more on,” he said.
Staffing the extra EMS calls will bring in $50,000 in revenue for the town, Seltzer added.
He said several employees are approaching the 30-year mark.
“In the timeframe of the period of the performance grant and beyond, several people will be eligible for retirement,” Seltzer said.
