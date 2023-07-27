SMITHFIELD – Taxpayers should see their 2023-2024 tax bills come with a reduced tax rate after local company Bay Crane backed out of a five-year tax stabilization agreement with Smithfield, according to a memo from Town Manager Randy Rossi.
Rossi said that upon delivering the tax stabilization agreement to Bay Crane, the company decided it no longer desired to finalize it.
Rossi said all correct steps were made in the process leading up to the agreement, including Town Council approval on July 11.
“Bay Crane, through their general manager, stated that the original list of assets produced along with the TSA application was not correct. They stated that not only did they not acquire all listed assets, some of the assets they acquired are not stored at the Smithfield location,” Rossi wrote in the memo.
Bay Crane provided a corrected list of assets to Tax Assessor Chris Celeste. Due to the changes, Celeste said taxpayers will see a reduction in the tax rate of 6 cents per $1,000 of assessed value on residential property and 10 cents per $1,000 of commercial property. The resulting rates are $13.71 per $1,000 of assessed value for residential property and $19.20 per $1,000 for commercial property.
Tangible personal property rates remain unchanged.
The tax agreement would have guaranteed the town $3.1 million in taxes over five years after Bay Crane reported purchasing more than $24 million worth of equipment recently. The agreement would have had the company paying less upfront in taxes and more each year for five years. Eventually, Bay Crane would have paid $250,000 more with the agreement.
The appeal for the town is that it would also guarantee those taxes for five years.
“Tax bills have been recalculated based on these new rates. All bills are in the process of being generated and are expected to be mailed within the next two weeks,” Rossi said.
Celeste said tax bills are available online at www.smithfieldri.gov with the new rate, and there is the option to pay online as well.
Celeste said it is unfortunate that Bay Crane opted out of the agreement, which would have the crane and transportation company paying less in taxes the first year and then significantly more over five years. The company’s portion was already included in previously released rates, he said.
During the July 11 meeting, Celeste was questioned by residents who felt it was presumptuous to put the tax agreement into the 2023-2024 tax rate before the paperwork had been signed. Celeste explained it was necessary to create a tax rate for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
