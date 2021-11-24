SMITHFIELD – The Smithfield School Committee will explore its options when deciding whether to hire a consulting firm or search for a new superintendent on its own, though Supt. Judy Paolucci and committee members are leaning toward hiring a firm.
Paolucci, who announced her retirement effective in September 2022 earlier this month, encouraged the Smithfield School Committee to begin its search process as soon as possible.
She said there are at least four other school districts in Rhode Island with interim superintendents, and at least 50 projected superintendent vacancies in Massachusetts this year. She added that she anticipates another two to four superintendents leaving their districts soon.
Paolucci said the timeline for hiring a consulting firm in time for her departure is tight. By her sample timeline, the district would need to decide next month if it would like to hire a firm, and to select the firm in January to have a person in place by July or August 2022.
She added that it is not her role to conduct the search, though she is willing to help in any way possible, such as finding rooms for meetings.
School Committee Chairwoman Virginia Harnois requested that Paolucci research consulting firms that would help with the hiring process. She said that prior to hiring Paolucci through a firm, the School Committee had done the work itself.
Committee member Rose Marie Cipriano said she’s worked with the consulting firm New England School Development Council, a non-profit organization helping schools with executive searches, professional development and more, in the past and in hiring Paolucci.
She said the district paid NESDEC $10,000 for its help researching a superintendent, which took about five months.
“It was well worth the money for everything that had to be set up and taken care of,” she said.
Cipriano said the most important component provided by NESDEC and a search for a new superintendent is to learn what the district and community are looking for by holding public forums.
“What are our expectations? What are the challenges that will be there or the net person to take the seat?” Cipriano asked.
In addition to hiring a consulting firm, the district will create a superintendent search committee consisting of members of the School Committee, school administrators from different levels of the school, parents and members of the public.
Cipriano offered to be on the search committee, reminding School Committee members that they will have the final vote on who is hired.
School Committee member Richard Iannitelli was a member of the previous search committee as a member of the public. He suggested casting a wide net in looking for consulting firms.
Committee member Benjamin Caisse agreed with Paolucci, saying the sooner the school board begins its search, the better. He said he hopes to review consulting firms in December to hit the ground running in January.
Caisse said the superintendent is a pivotal position for the community as the person in the top school seat directs the continued growth of the district.
He said he supports hiring a consulting firm because they can better investigate applicants’ references and backgrounds.
“Hiring a firm will allow us to properly vet, do our due diligence and really try to make sure we’re getting the voice of the community in a professional and open way,” Caisse said.
He requested that the issue continue to be on the agenda for updates while the hiring process runs its course.
