SMITHFIELD — If Smithfield could redesign how learning is done now that the schools are operating post-pandemic, what would it look like, asks Supt. Dawn Bartz.
This Saturday, March 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Smithfield school district is hosting a public forum for community input for the five-year strategic plan that will outline over-arching goals for the district. The meeting will be held in the Smithfield High School Library Media Center.
A strategic plan is required by the Rhode Island Department of Education every five years. She said a public forum is part of the format to move forward with the plan. The plan will include topics such as curriculum and instruction, looking at potential capital plans on facilities, or types of programs to bring into school.
“We want to look at how we are addressing the needs of all our learners at different levels. It’s planned to be a very open process,” Bartz said.
Bartz said to look at what skills and competencies Smithfield residents want students to master when graduating from Smithfield High School.
“What are strategies that would work? What are the goals of the education system that the public holds?” Bartz asked.
Bartz will be joined by mediator Victor Mecurio, former superintendent of East Greenwich schools, for a “dispassionate” opinion on the district. The goal of the public hearing is to discover what residents love about Smithfield, and what changes people would like to see.
“Where do people see the district five years into the future and what areas of growth that we’d like to work on,” Bartz said.
Bartz said the day will open with a continental breakfast and option tours of the high school led by students, and later will serve attendees with a light lunch. She said there will be several activities throughout the day to facilitate roundtable discussion.
So far, Bartz said 75 people have signed up for the public hearing, though she said most of the attendees are teachers, administrators and some parents. Ideally, she would like students to attend because the strategic plan will directly affect them.
“We really want to get the student voice in,” Bartz said.
Bartz said a diverse group of people attending the public hearing will be valuable because having different groups will bring in a variety of opinions and views. She said she’s been collecting feedback from the community since she began working in the district last year, and will combine it with feedback from the forum.
“This year was a lot of listening and learning about the community and what they value, what they would like to see in the school to change and what traditions and values they’d like to see stay,” she said.
The next steps include looking at the community feedback to find three to five main themes.
So far, more than 200 people filled out anonymous online surveys used for the strategic plans. Themes collected from the surveys include more classes with connections to careers, more vocational classes, and more Career and Technology Education courses with hands-on learning toward career skills that will prepare them to go into a career or to go into college, Bartz said.
Sign-ups are not required, and anyone can pop in throughout the four-hour public hearing. Bartz said the community may continue to be involved to whatever extent they wish. She anticipates the turnaround from the public forum to the School Committee approval of a strategic plan to be from March 4 to mid-May.
