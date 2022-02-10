SMITHFIELD – Pleasant View Elementary School students saw their imagination come to life last week when Smithfield High School sculpture students created stuffed animal likenesses of elementary students’ imaginary monsters.
Pleasant View Elementary School art teacher Meghan Moretti collaborated with SHS sculpture teacher Kristine Straus for the project while teaching elementary students about drawing monsters, using color and pattern and how to interpret an imaginative idea and portray it on paper.
Next, her sculpture class learned hand sewing techniques to turn the monster drawings into small stuffed pillows and animals. The groups met on Jan. 26 and presented the stuffed animals to elementary students.
Straus said many students commented on how much they loved the stuffed monsters.
SHS student Abigail Cesana said the project was interesting and cool to work on. She said they hope the collaboration continues in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.