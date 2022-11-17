SMITHFIELD – Following statewide trends in the 2022 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System, which saw math proficiency improve by 10 percent while English language arts and literacy proficiency declined by 2 percent from 2021, Smithfield saw a 5-percent decrease in ELA and a 7-percent increase in math proficiency.

Smithfield schools saw an overall decrease in ELA in 2022 with 49 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, down from 54 percent in 2020-2021.

