SMITHFIELD – Following statewide trends in the 2022 Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System, which saw math proficiency improve by 10 percent while English language arts and literacy proficiency declined by 2 percent from 2021, Smithfield saw a 5-percent decrease in ELA and a 7-percent increase in math proficiency.
Smithfield schools saw an overall decrease in ELA in 2022 with 49 percent meeting or exceeding expectations, down from 54 percent in 2020-2021.
Smithfield students’ math proficiency increased to 44 percent meeting or exceeding expectations in 2022 from 37 percent in 2021.
Tests were taken in May 2022 by students in grades 3 through 8.
2021-2022 results show that of 1,023 students tested in ELA, 7.6 percent did not meet expectations, 38.8 percent partially met expectations, 43.8 percent met expectations and 9.8 percent exceeded expectations.
Smithfield schools’ breakdown for the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in Math includes:
• McCabe Elementary: 44 percent meeting or exceeding expectations in 2021 with no data available from 2022;
• Pleasant View Elementary School: 53 percent in 2022, no data from 2021;
• Old County Road School: 27 percent in 2022 from 31 percent in 2021;
• LaPerche Elementary School: 61 percent in 2022 from 52 percent in 2021;
• Gallagher Middle School: 39 percent in 2022 from 30 percent in 2021.
Smithfield schools’ breakdown for the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in ELA includes:
• McCabe Elementary: 62 percent in 2021, no data for 2022;
• Pleasant View Elementary School: 60 percent in 2022, no data for 2021;
• Old County Road School: 62 percent in 2022 from 41 percent in 2021;
• LaPerche Elementary School: 67 percent in 2022 from 73 percent in 2021;
• Gallagher Middle School: 41 percent in 2022 from 44 percent in 2021.
Supt. Dawn Bartz said the district is further analyzing RICAS results, as well as other assessments, to gain a clear picture of where the district is and where it needs to go to increase achievement and make up for learning loss.
“We are looking closely at how students are progressing by grade level, school and subgroup as well as looking at pandemic and pre-pandemic achievement levels as measured by RICAS,” Bartz said.
For instance, fifth graders across the district exceeded pre-pandemic levels in ELA, and girls are scoring higher than boys on the ELA assessment and significantly higher at the middle school level, whereas boys are scoring higher in math in elementary and middle school.
Bartz said the district will ensure there are targeted interventions in areas of declining achievement.
As for drops in scores, Bartz said there is currently high-quality instructional material in place for both ELA and math, as well as a math interventionist at the elementary and middle schools. The district also implemented the Right to Read Act with sustained professional development, Bartz said.
Bartz said ELA and math classroom assessments are better aligned with RICAS assessment for skills and content to ensure alignment with state standards at each grade level.
School principals and assistant principals are trained in the ELA and math curricula and the administrative team is beginning discussion on using diverse methods of instruction to further engage students.
“There is much work to be done as, nationally, we know the pandemic disrupted education. However, we are using various assessment results, including our own progress monitoring, to further analyze and determine specific areas of intervention, curricula decisions and professional development,” Bartz said.
In Scituate, ELA proficiency remained the same with only a marginal increase from 44.3 percent in 2021 meeting or exceeding expectations to 44.7 percent in 2022. Scituate schools saw a substantial math proficiency increase from 31 percent in 2021 to 42 percent meeting or exceeding expectations in 2022.
North Scituate Middle School saw the largest learning gap closure, more than doubling the percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations in math. RICAS does note that less than 85 percent of students took the math assessment in 2021, which could affect results had more students taken the test.
Year-to-year comparisons are not recommended for the middle school or for Hope Elementary, which saw an increase in students who took the test.
Scituate schools’ breakdown for the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in math include:
• Clayville Elementary School: 69 percent in 2022 from 54 percent in 2021;
• Hope Elementary School: 33 percent in 2022 from 44 percent in 2021;
• North Scituate Elementary School: 47 percent in 2022 from 44 percent in 2021;
• Scituate Middle School: 36 percent in 2022 from 17 percent in 2021.
Scituate schools’ breakdown for the percentage of students meeting or exceeding expectations in ELA include:
• Clayville Elementary School: 66 percent in 2022 from 64 percent in 2021;
• Hope Elementary School: 37 percent in 2022 from 38 percent in 2021;
• North Scituate Elementary School: 45 percent in 2022 from 51 percent in 2021;
• Scituate Middle School: 39 percent in 2022 from 42 percent in 2021.
• Ponaganset Middle School saw a 4-percent increase in ELA between 2022 and 2021 to 46 percent from 42 percent of students who met or exceeded expectations. Math proficiency decreased from 35 percent to 27 percent, though in 2021 the number of students tested was less than 85 percent, and there is a considerable difference in students tested each year. RIDE does not recommend year-by-year comparison.
In Foster, students increased math proficiency to 39 percent in 2022 from 37 percent of students who met or exceeded expectations in 2021. ELA scores decreased to 35 percent from 43 percent in 2021. RIDE noted a decreased number of testers between years. Isaac Paine Elementary School recently was awarded a Blue Ribbon School for its work in math.
In Glocester Elementary schools, students decreased in ELA efficiency to 55 percent in 2022 from 65 percent in 2021. Math proficiency increased by more than 15 percent, to 62 percent in 2022 from 46 percent in 2021.
