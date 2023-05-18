SMITHFIELD – No changes will be made to the school’s policy that critics say could “out” students of the LGBTQ community until the School Committee hears any and all opinions at a community forum on June 17, say members.
The Saturday forum will be held in the Smithfield High School Media Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli said he hopes the community can have an open and constructive conversation with the Smithfield community before any moves are made. He said this will be a work session, of sorts, to discuss the public’s questions and concerns regarding the policy.
Iannitelli said the district is not going to let the discussion drag on, and they hope to make a decision soon after the forum.
“We’re going to talk about it thoroughly and hear everyone before we put anything, if anything, together,” Iannitelli said.
Though not on the agenda for Monday’s meeting, Iannitelli made the comments at the opening of the meeting while acknowledging a crowd of more than 50 attendees.
The issue came up at the April 17 School Committee meeting when the board gave a first reading on its Transgender, Gender Nonconforming and Transitioning Students Policy that some in attendance said could possibly out transgender students to their parents.
Committee members were split on the phrase, “if any” that could potentially give the district an option to not notify parents of their child’s choice of gender identity. Specifically, the policy said the district could consider “parental notification, if any, due to gender identity.”
The debate is over parental rights versus potentially creating a dangerous and harmful home environment for students.
Following the May 1 School Committee meeting where students, teachers and members of the community attended en masse, the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Rhode wrote to the committee that it is inadvisable to change or even discuss the transgender policy. Steven Brown, executive director of the Rhode Island ACLU, said any changes should be rejected.
Brown said that outing LGBTQ students can cause significant harmful consequences at school or at home.
“Transgender youth face a real risk of rejection by their families and are much more likely to be abused by their immediate family based on their gender identity,” Brown said.
Risks include abuse and family rejection, leading trans youth to being overrepresented in foster care homes, juveniles detention centers and homeless shelters, and also an increased risk of suicide, substance abuse and depression, he noted.
“In short, not every child can be their true selves at home without risking their physical or emotional well-being,” Brown said.
He said requiring schools and teachers to disclose this personal information without regard to potential harm to the student can damage the trust that students have with teachers and other students. He said it is critical that students maintain their independent constitutional right to privacy, even when the student may feel open about their sexual orientation or gender identity at school.
While most of the board’s conversation revolved around restroom use and availability, Brown said the Rhode Island Department of Education and U.S. Department of Justice’s guidance is clear. As a matter of non-discrimination, Brown said both departments grant student the right to use restrooms that corresponds to their gender identity and they can’t be treated differently, in that context, than other students.
Later during Monday’s evening, Dr. Wilfredo Giordano-Perez said he treats many students from Smithfield, and that he is often sought out due to his treatment of LBGTQ people. Perez said he attended the meeting at the request of some Smithfield teachers to express concerns about outing students to their parents about their gender identity.
With access to intimate conversation with patients, he said, he knows of youth who were kicked out of their home, harassed and beaten because of how they identify. Worst of all, Perez said, during his seven years of practicing medicine, he cared for children who decided it was better to end their lives.
He said Smithfield school leaders previously invited him to Gallagher Middle School to discuss gender identity, showing him that the district cares about creating an open, safe space for its students. He said outing students could cause danger and serious harm in what’s supposed to be a safe environment.
“Those who experience harassment are much more likely to drop out,” Perez said.
"Transitioning Students Policy that some in attendance said could possibly out transgender students to their parents." What in the world gives these people the right to keep anything regarding a student from the parents. This is crazy town
