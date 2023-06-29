SMITHFIELD – Apologies were made at a much more civil School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, where the board decided against notifying parents if a child identifies with a different gender, though officials said students will be encouraged to speak with their parents about this sensitive issue.

The committee unanimously voted to approve the changes to the district’s transgender, gender non-conforming and transition student policy that will allow schools to draft a plan encouraging students to inform their parents about their gender identity.

Smithfield Parent
Smithfield Parent

Let’s remember how we got here in the first place. The hypocrisy literally is in the comments about civility and inclusiveness when three school committee members essentially were working towards a policy that was illegal and against best practices to support this group of students.

