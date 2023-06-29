SMITHFIELD – Apologies were made at a much more civil School Committee meeting last Wednesday night, where the board decided against notifying parents if a child identifies with a different gender, though officials said students will be encouraged to speak with their parents about this sensitive issue.
The committee unanimously voted to approve the changes to the district’s transgender, gender non-conforming and transition student policy that will allow schools to draft a plan encouraging students to inform their parents about their gender identity.
The changes will go into effect at the high school and middle school levels. The policy states that parents and guardians are generally aware and supportive of a student’s gender expression, identity, or desire to transition.
In some cases, transgender students do not want their parents to know, and the district will take each situation on a case-by-case basis and require staff to balance the goal of supporting the student with the desire to keep the parent informed about their children.
The approved amended policy states that the school shall put in place measures to work with the student to involve their parent/ guardian. Such measures shall occur no less than once a month, and each measure and occurrence shall be documented and maintained with the Gender Transition Plan.
“In extreme situations where a child’s safety and well-being are determined to be at risk, the administration should address such concerns as they would with any other disclosed information regarding the safety of a child,” it reads.
The committee was not able to come to a consensus on how to handle the issue that brought the controversial transgender policy to the forefront. The school board rejected a draft policy that would have three designated restrooms including a designated male and female restroom for students to use in accordance with their biological sex, another male and female restroom for students to use in accordance with their gender identity, and a third, single unisex restroom for any student.
In that plan, the nurse’s office restroom would be used as a last resort for emergencies.
School Committee Chairperson Richard Iannitelli said he does not think the policy is too far off from what it should be and requested the bathroom issue return to the agenda at a later date. He said he will honor the School Committee’s decision.
“I don’t think that it’s the evil thing that everybody thought it was, because when I went through, everybody had rights to go where they wanted,” Iannitelli said.
School Committee member Amanda Fafard said it will be important to let every student know that the single-stall restrooms in the nurse’s office are for any student to use.
After a contentious public meeting inviting the public to give their opinions on the subject, the school board meeting last week had a calmer feel.
Mike Mirabile of Smithfield took the opportunity to address the Smithfield community and apologize for booing a speaker during the previous Saturday morning meeting. He said he “sincerely apologized” to the speaker, and said his actions were very disrespectful. Mirabile apologized for his behavior to the committee and anyone in attendance.
Later in the evening, School Committee member Benjamin Caisse followed in Mirabile’s footsteps to reflect on his actions. He extended apologies to School Committee member Jessica Sala and anyone else he offended. Caisse added that he acted unprofessionally, and he is happy that the committee was able to work together to make changes that he feels they can all be happy with.
“You inspired me. I lost my cool earlier. I apologize. It’s been a stressful couple of months, and I let it get the best of me tonight,” Caisse said.
Sala continued the conversation about acting with civility in contentious matters. She said she was “deeply concerned” about members of the community who “indirectly threatened and socially bulled” School Committee members.
“If you want to make Smithfield more inclusive, I suggest you work on your approach on how to make progress with individuals with whom you have different perspectives,” Sala said.
Sala said some people she interacted with need to look up the definition of hypocrisy. She said she is ready to move on to more important topics such as special education, capital improvements and the goal of improving academics. She added that she hopes to see everyone as invested in those conversations as they were in this one.
Let's remember how we got here in the first place. The hypocrisy literally is in the comments about civility and inclusiveness when three school committee members essentially were working towards a policy that was illegal and against best practices to support this group of students.
