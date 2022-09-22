SMITHFIELD – Principals from all five Smithfield public schools discussed district goals on Monday, including re-teaching students how to behave in school after COVID-caused disruptions.

Smithfield High School Principal Daniel Kelley said students had a rough year last year, and the district now needs to reteach students how to learn and behave. He said the high school created an acronym called Sentinel PRIDE, standing for positive, respectful, inclusive, dedicated and empowered.

