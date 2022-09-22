SMITHFIELD – Principals from all five Smithfield public schools discussed district goals on Monday, including re-teaching students how to behave in school after COVID-caused disruptions.
Smithfield High School Principal Daniel Kelley said students had a rough year last year, and the district now needs to reteach students how to learn and behave. He said the high school created an acronym called Sentinel PRIDE, standing for positive, respectful, inclusive, dedicated and empowered.
The goal, Kelley noted, is to make clear guidelines for students, especially expectations for how they should behave in common areas.
Pleasant View Elementary School Principal Cathy Pleau said she adopted the Sentinel PRIDE model and changed it to Panda PRIDE. She said the school is focused on strengthening social skills and improving culture across all school settings, and students are needing to learn how to “school,” such as walking in hallways, using the bathrooms, and other “common area behavior goals.”
Pleau said students are getting better through sessions helping them to develop routines. She said something as easy as standing in line is a task requiring work, but the situation is improving.
“I say, ‘guys, I want to see a line not a mob scene,’” Pleau said, adding that some students are starting to help her line their classmates up.
Old County Road Elementary School teacher Paul Barrette said students at OCRS are being reintroduced to responsive classroom practices to strengthen social skills and improve culture.
“Kids in elementary schools need lots of opportunities, lots of bites at the apple to learn something. If everyone is teaching the same thing but a little different, it may be confusing for them,” Barrette said.
LaPerche Elementary School Principal Julie Dorsey said a school-specific goal for her students is to work on social and emotional learning, including using common language for students to if they’re’ frustrated and struggling.
“Some of our focus is creating a year-long calendar with common practices going on,” she said.
Fifth-graders, who rotate roles on the Student Council monthly, lead morning affirmations at the school. This month, students greet the day with the affirmations, “I am ready for school, I am confident and friendly, I am going to take a deep breath and do great, I am brave enough to try, and I can do hard things. Let’s go.”
Fourth-graders are also leading safety patrol in the morning helping to greet families and direct younger students through the halls.
“There is no rhyme or reason why one class is bigger than the other,” she said.
Dorsey outlined shared goals for the three elementary schools, including working on reading, writing and math improvements. Dorsey said teachers will be in each other’s classrooms to observe, learn and offer advice to colleagues.
She said she wants everyone, from teachers to students, to ask lots of questions.
Gallagher Middle School Principal Laurie Beauvais said the school’s goals for this year include developing leadership teams among teachers and administrators, working with the new language arts curriculum and increasing student equity.
Beauvais added that the school is working to use a common grading practice among teachers to allow students and parents to better understand what the grade means.
Kelley said the high school is working to improve education and behavioral outcomes for all students, including cultural awareness and work on the redesign of graduation and diploma regulations.
